Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Murugan Ashwin draws the first blood. The patience pays off for Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal departs after playing a captain's knock.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Shikhar Dhawan racing towards his half ton now with some luck on his side! Dewald Brevis puts in a top effort but it wasn't good enough. It is full, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and flicks it aerially towards deep square leg. Dewald Brevis sprints to his right in the deep, puts in a dive to get towards the ball. He ends up pusing it over the fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 10 runs off this over as well. A full toss, on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Mayank Agarwal pulls it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Fifty for the Punjab skipper. His first half-century of the Indian T20 League 2022. It is a slower ball, full and on off. Mayank Agarwal gets under it and slams it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked to mid on.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, angled into the pads. Mayank Agarwal whips it through mid-wicket for a quick single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tymal Mills comes around the wicket, fires in a yorker, wide outside off. Mayank Agarwal tries to latch onto it but misses.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over with! Full length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it gently but aerially towards cover. Rohit Sharma there dives to his right but the ball lands just short. The ball almost carried this time. Yet another good over for Punjab, 10 runs off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Mayank Agarwal cuts it to deep point for one.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Well fielded in the deep. Back of a length, outside off. Mayank Agarwal pulls it to deep square leg. The man there sprints to his left and pulls the ball back in play while the ball was over the ropes. The batters only get a couple.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Mayank Agarwal makes a little room, lofts it over the bowler's head towards long on for a brace.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Shikhar Dhawan blocks it out solidly. He also scampers across for a quick single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan racks up another boundary. The eighth one for Punjab till now. Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan upper cuts it over point for a boundary.
Basil Thampi (1-0-9-0) is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Mayank Agarwal defends it out. A rare over without a boundary for Punjab. Mumbai would be happy with this.
6.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Looped up, angled down leg. Shikhar Dhawan moves to the leg side and tries to sweep it away but misses. It takes the pads and goes to short fine leg. The batters cross for a leg bye.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Mayank Agarwal pulls it to long on for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full, down leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg. Dewald Brevis fumbles but manages to keep it down to a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Quicker, full and on leg. Mayank Agarwal gets low and tries to sweep it away. The ball goes to square leg off the pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Strategic break! Punjab have gotten off to a sparkling start, courtesy of some classy batting from their openers. They have registered the highest Powerplay score of this season at Pune and have been on top right from the word go. Mumbai need wickets to put some pressure back on Punjab and they will certainly need to be more consistent with their lines and lengths going forward.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Mills fires in a wide yorker, just outside off. Mayank Agarwal stays back, tries to dig it out but gets beaten by the pace. Nonetheless, it was another good over for Punjab, 12 runs came off it.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayank Agarwal uses the pace this time. Good length, outside off. Mayank Agarwal guides it down to third man for a boundary. This is really smart batting. The scoreboard keeps ticking at a brisk rate for Punjab.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Second loosener of the over. Not the brightest of starts for Tymal Mills. Back of a length, down leg. Mayank Agarwal tries to pull it away but misses. Ishan Kishan moves to his left and gathers the ball. He appeals for caught behind but the umpire shows no interest.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan tries to cut it away without moving his feet. The ball zips past the outside edge.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, angled down leg. Dhawan leaves it alone. Wide called.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New bowler, no problem! The Punjab batters continue to feast on the Mumbai bowlers. It is wide and short, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it over point and bags a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on the bodyline. Mayank Agarwal pulls it behind square on the leg side. The fielder runs to his right to collect the ball. The batters only get a single.
