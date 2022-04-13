Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Murugan Ashwin comes in at number 8.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav holes out! That could be it for Mumbai!
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another low full toss, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it towards deep mid-wicket but Unadkat doesn't take the single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. SKY nudges it towards mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. Excellent running between the wickets.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Rabada goes for a yorker but misses his mark. It turns out to be a low full toss, around middle. SKY shuffles across and whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Change. Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. SKY eases it towards and takes a single. He will retain the strike. 28 runs needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, around off. Jaydev Unadkat digs it out towards the cover fielder for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Unadkat sits back and looks to slog but he fails to get any blade on it.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) An overpitched ball, well outside off. Unadkat chips it over the cover fielder for a brace. 30 runs needed off 15 balls.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle. SKY looks to pull but it goes off the top edge towards the fine leg fielder, on the bounce. The batters manage only a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, angling in from middle. Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. An appeal from the bowler but that was surely heading down leg.
Change. Arshdeep Singh (3-0-24-0) comes back into the attack to bowl out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it through the off side and collects a single. 33 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Even better from Suryakumar Yadav! Arora goes for a yorker but he misses his mark and ends up serving a full ball, outside off. SKY slices it over the third man fence and bags another biggie. Brilliant wrist work from the batter. GAME ON!
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot from Suryakumar Yadav! A full ball, outside off. SKY sits back and lofts it way over the cover fence for a maximum.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav gets it back to the keeper off the under-edge.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Jaydev Unadkat gets off the mark! Slightly short, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat dabs it to backward point for a single.
Jaydev Unadkat is the new batter in.
16.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A big mix-up and this is a huge wicket in the context of this game. Never run on a misfield they say, but Pollard had some different ideas. Absolute chaos in the middle and Punjab are on top of the game now! This is a full ball, around middle. Pollard digs it out towards long on. Odean Smith there fails to collect the ball cleanly. Pollard and SKY look to steal the second run due to the fumble in the deep. Smith recovers quickly and throws the ball towards the keeper. Jitesh Sharma gathers the ball and whips the bails off. Pollard is well short of his crease and he is a goner!
Is that a run out? It does not look good for Kieron Pollard. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays confirm Kieron Pollard is way short of the crease.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full ball, well outside off. Pollard shuffles across to slog but he misses. The umpire signals wide. The bowler is clearly not happy with umpire's decision.
Change. Vaibhav Arora (3-0-27-1) is back into the attack to finish his spell.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, going on with the arm, from off. Pollard stays back and tucks it to the leg side. Just the single. Excellent over from Rahul Chahar, just 4 singles off it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav prods and works it to deep extra cover for a run.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, on a length, around off. Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and punches it towards cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Pollards skips down the track and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! A flat googly, on a length, around middle and turning in sharply. Pollard misses his flick and gets hit on his pad.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to deep extra cover for a single.
