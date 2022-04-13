Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, on the stumps. Shahrukh Khan digs it out to long off for one.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-20-1) comes back into the attack.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jitesh Sharma is not holding back at all! An unorthodox shot this time. Full length ball, on off. Jitesh Sharma shuffles across and reverse hits it over short third man for a boundary. What an incredible shot.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, slower one, on off. Shahrukh Khan gets it to square leg off the inner half. They take one.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A slower bouncer, down leg. Sharma tries to chase it but misses. Ishan Kishan has to chase the ball to his right. The batters sneak a single, as the umpire signals a wide.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down leg. Jitesh Sharma tries to heave it across the line. The ball brushes the thigh pads before going to the keeper.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This is sheer power. Full length, wide outside off. Jitesh Sharma latches onto it and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Magnificent shot! Jitesh Sharma is talking with his bat here. Full length, on off. Jitesh Sharma creams it down the track. The ball races away to the fence.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Jitesh Sharma puts his foot on the gas! It is overpitched, outside off. Jitesh Sharma throws his blade at it. It flies towards the wide long off fence, although he fails to middle it. Suryakumar Yadav tries to pluck it out of thin air but the ball had enough legs to beat the man in the deep. Maximum!
Shahrukh Khan walks out to bat.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shikhar Dhawan goes down the track again but holes out this time. Basil Thampi has the last laugh here. He picks his first wicket of the game. Full length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan prods and ends up lofting it towards long on. Kieron Pollard settles under it and makes no mistake. Fourth one down for Punjab.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it down the ground. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! It is a full-length delivery, at 137 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan treats it like a spin delivery and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. The over has now turned into a disastar for Thampi. How will he respond with two balls remaining in the over?
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss, on off. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track, lofts it to long on for two runs. This is good running.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Thampi serves it very full, on off. Sharma bunts it out to cover for a quick single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Basil Thampi comes back to bowl. 19 runs came off his first 2 overs.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. He retains the strike.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it to point, straight to the fielder.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is clever hitting. Back of a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan leans back a bit and ramps it over short third man for a boundary. Jasprit Bumrah put in a solid effort but the ball is successful in eluding him.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Dhawan comes down the track, tries to cut it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, on top of off. Jitesh Sharma guides it to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Mills fires in a yorker, angled into middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan luckily gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls out to the off side. The batters cross for a single. Mumbai opt for the review for lbw. The UltraEdge confirms there is spike as the ball passes the blade. The on-field decision stands. Mumbai waste a review here.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.4 overs, Punjab Kings are 179/4. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.