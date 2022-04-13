Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots on the trot to end the over! Very full, on middle and leg. Kieron Pollard flicks it to mid-wicket but straight to the fielder. 9 runs off it. Mumbai need 53 runs in 30 balls. With Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard anything is possible.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kieron Pollard shuffles across and dabs it to point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav gets very lucky this time. He gets it to fine leg off the inside edge. They take one.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Easy pickings! Good length, on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav stands tall and sends it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Rabada nails a yorker, on off. Suryakumar Yadav digs it out watchfully.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads, Kieron Pollard flicks it through square leg for one.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-15-1) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Kieron Pollard kneels down and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts it hard to backward point but is unable to find the gap.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Kieron Pollard sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Kieron Pollard is off the mark with a boundary. Looped up, full and on leg. Kieron Pollard comes down the track, chips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on leg. Kieron Pollard gets in a little tangle, as he tries to flick it away.
Strategic break! The game is evenly poised at the moment, with Punjab having sent back Tilak Varma at a crucial juncture in this game. Mumbai's hopes now rest on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard and they have their task cut out heading into the last 7 overs. Punjab will be itching to break this stand and get into Mumbai's long tail. An interesting last phase of the fixture coming up...
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off, blocked out.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A terrible mix-up and the curtains are down for Tilak Varma. The youngster walks back in a frustrating manner. It is full length, on middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket but straight to the fielder. While Suryakumar Yadav was ball watching, Tilak Varma was halfway down the track looking for a single. He was late to realise to see where his partner was. Mayank Agarwal gathers the ball and throws it to Arshdeep Singh at the non-striker's end who clips the bails quickly.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This will calm his nerves for sure. Back of a length, on off. Suryakumar Yadav swivels on the back foot and gets enough power on it to beat the man in the deep. Maximum!
12.3 overs (2 Runs) SKY could only get a couple off the Free Hit. Full length, on off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to whip it across the line. The ball goes to third man off the top-edge. The man in the deep spills the catch but it won't matter as it's a Free Hit. They take two.
12.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Could've been another dot but this time Arshdeep Singh oversteps. A length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a Free Hit.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on the hips. Suryakumar Yadav lifts his front leg and tries to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls out in front of him off the thigh pads.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav miscues his pull shot to deep mid-wicket. It lands safely and the batters pick up two runs.
Arshdeep Singh (2-0-13-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts it hard to deep point for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, drifts in around off. Suryakumar Yadav is drawn forward. He tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball grips and turns away off the deck. This is a brilliant comeback by Chahar.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Varma drives it down the ground for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to long on for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) What a ripper! It is tossed up, around off, this one grips and turns away. Suryakumar Yadav tries to defend it out but misses, It zips past the outside edge. Jitesh Sharma gathers and clips the bails quickly. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays show, SKY had his back leg inside the crease. Not out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on off. Tilak Varma pulls it to mid-wicket for one.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Odean Smith finds the much-needed breakthrough for his side. He sends back Dewald Brevis on 49. The youngster misses out on his fifty by a whisker. It is a short ball, on the bodyline. Dewald Brevis pulls it to deep square leg. Arshdeep Singh comes forward and takes a sharp catch. Dewald Brevis has certainly got the chase back on track.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! The third man comes in does not judge it at all and it ends up going over the ropes. A full-length ball, on off. Dewald Brevis swings hard at it. The ball flies to third man off the top-edge. The fielder does the hard work but is unable to pouch it safely. Four off it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dewald Brevis moves back a bit, tries to cut it away but only connects with thin air.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Tilak Varma flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Touch short, on off. Varma blocks it out.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tilak Varma joins the party as well. This one beats the fielder with ease. A short ball, outside off. Tilak Varma stands tall and upper cuts it towards point. The fielder in the deep leaps but the ball evades him with ease. Maximum.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 199, are 147/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.