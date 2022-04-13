Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) This is excellent bowling from Bumrah! Yet another yorker, around off. Jitesh Sharma blocks it out watchfully. End of a successful over for Mumbai!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker from Bumrah, around middle. Dhawan squeezes it out and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A full ball, around off. Jitesh Sharma drives it back past the bowler and takes a single to get off the mark.
Jitesh Sharma is the new man in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! This is Jasprit Bumrah at his very best! What a peach of a delivery to get rid of the dangerous Livingstone! An unplayable ball from Bumrah and Liam Livingstone has no answers to it. A pinpoint yorker, angling in from off. Liam Livingstone fails to dig it out and the ball cannons onto his stumps. Bumrah is pumped up and this is a huge wicket for Mumbai. Good passage of play for Mumbai.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan skips down the track and works it towards long off. The batters cross ends.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off. Liam Livingstone drives it wide of the mid off fielder and manages only a single as Kieron Pollard cuts it off with a dive.
Strategic break! Punjab have a lot of power-hitters in their rank. They would hope to cross the 200-run mark and capitalize on the solid foundation built by their openers. Mumbai will be glad by picking up two wickets and would be hoping to restrict Punjab to a lower score than the predicted one. A great passage of play awaits. Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He will bowl his third over now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Liam Livingstone taps it towards point and takes a single.
Liam Livingstone comes in at number 4.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Change of pace does the trick for Unadkat! A slower ball, into the surface, around off. Jonny Bairstow sets himself up for a big shot, across the line though! He gets a thick inside edge onto his leg stump. A timely wicket for Mumbai! Bairstow shakes his head and he seems to be extremely disappointed with his shot selection.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to slog hard but it goes off the toe end towards long on. A single taken!
13.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and around middle. Bairstow mistimes his heave towards deep square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Shikhar Dhawan nudges it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single. FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! A brilliant knock from the southpaw so far!!
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative from Dhawan! Unadkat comes 'round the wicket and serves a full ball, around off. Dhawan shuffles across and scoops it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mills hits the deck hard, around middle. JB looks to heave it across the line but he fails to make any connection.
12.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough one for the keeper though! A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Dhawan skips down the track and looks to smash it through the cover region. It goes off the outside edge to the left of the keeper. Ishan Kishan dives there and gets a hand to it but fails to pouch it. The ball rolls behind him and the batters cross ends.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around off. Jonny Bairstow works it through cover and settles for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Dhawan makes room on the off side. Mills follows him with a slower ball, on a length. Dhawan looks to cut hard but it goes off the thick outside edge towards third man for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the surface, around middle. Jonny Bairstow pulls it along the ground towards deep backward square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A slower ball, full and around off. Jonny Bairstow lofts it over the mid off fielder to bag a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A flat googly, on a length, well outside off and spinning back in sharply. Jonny Bairstow mistimes his cut shot past the fielder at point for a single.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, outside off. JB cuts it through cover and collects a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is around middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan works it to the on side and settles for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball, on a length, around middle and spinning away late. Shikhar Dhawan looks to push it through the off side but the ball beats his outside edge.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A googly, tossed up, around middle and turning in late. Jonny Bairstow prods and looks to slog-sweep but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls to the off side for a leg bye.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan tucks it around the corner and rotates the strike.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Excellent running between the wickets! Back of a length, around the fifth stump channel. Dhawan taps it to point and takes a quick single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, just outside off. Shikhar Dhawan defends it towards point.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Bumrah comes 'round the wicket and serves a bumper, around off. Dhawan sits back and just ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary. Clever batting from the veteran!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another ball, short of a length, just outside off. Jonny Bairstow taps it behind square on the off side and takes a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Bumrah hits the deck hard, around off. JB dabs it onto the deck.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan steers it towards third man for one run.
