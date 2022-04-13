Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Jitesh Sharma b Vaibhav Arora.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Wide!
3.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. Dewald Brevis leaves it alone for the keeper.
Dewald Brevis walks in at number 3.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh dear, a little indecisive and Rohit Sharma is on his way back to the pavilion. Kagiso Rabada finds a crucial breakthrough for his side. It is a short ball, on the bodyline. This one hurries onto the batsman. Rohit Sharma is only able to get a top-edge off it. The ball flies towards short fine leg. Vaibhav Arora takes a stunning catch in the end.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Rohit Sharma racks up 10,000 runs in T20 cricket with this maximum. This is landing outside off, fuller in length. Rohit Sharma throws the kitchen sink at it and sends it flying over the cover fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Rohit Sharma is rooted inside his crease. He works it to point off the outer half in the end.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma punches it to point.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma guides it to third man for a single. A good over by Arshdeep Singh, just four runs off it.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on the pads. Rohit Sharma flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The batters take one with ease. Rahul Chahar though concedes an overthrow. The batters get two.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled across, on off. Rohit Sharma gets it to backward point off the outer half. Singh asking the right questions to Sharma.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle and leg. It nips in off the deck. Rohit Sharma fails to flick it away and gets pinged high on the pads. Singh appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan cuts it through point for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled in, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan gets cramped for room this time. The ball hurries onto him as well. Kishan fails to block it and gets pinged on the pads. Arshdeep Singh makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest.
Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, turns away a hint. Rohit Sharma shuffles across and lets it be. Kagiso Rabada goes for 9 runs in his first over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to cut it away but misses.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over for Rohit Sharma. He is off to a flyer here. A length ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma prods and looks to block it with soft hands. The ball goes along the ground to third man and beats the effort of the man in the deep for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, angling away. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Played with elegance! Full length, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma leans in and creams it through covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Ishan Kishan gets squared up a bit. The ball goes to deep point off the outer half. They take one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Kagiso Rabada it is.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a start for Mumbai. It is full and outside off. Rohit Sharma reaches out and paddles it over the fine leg fence for a biggie. This time he gets he where he intended to hit.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length, just outside off. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone for the keeper.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Pressure on Rohit Sharma, but the luck is on his side. It is full and outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to reach out and paddle to the leg side. The ball flies over the slip fielder off the top-edge, it races away.
0.3 over (1 Run) Now, Ishan Kishan gets off the mark. Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan steers it down to third man for an easy single.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, angling across the left-hander. Ishan Kishan pushes it gently to cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rohit Sharma and Mumbai are off the mark instantly. Deep serves a length ball, angled into the pads. Rohit Sharma flicks it to deep square leg for one.
