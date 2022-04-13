Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Liam Livingstone is in for a quick chat. He says that he has been enjoying playing for Punjab so far and they have been playing well as a team. Adds that the squad that they have, can go out and smash sixes but they need to be a bit smarter. Tells that the coaches have been backing them and it has been a very good experience.
Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab captain is in for a chat. He says, they are actually not thinking much about the toss, not that he has won many tosses. Mentions they are sticking with the same 11. Says, Jonty Rhodes is a bundle of joy, and it is really nice to have him around in the camp.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch looks good and there will be some assistance for the pacers early on. Informs that they have one change, Mills comes in for Ramandeep. Mentions that they are in a tough situation and they will need to keep pushing hard.
Punjab (Unchanged playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills (In for Ramandeep Singh), Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and they have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is near the pitch. He says that it is a used pitch and this is the same wicket where over 200 runs were scored in the first innings of the first game. Tells that there is some grass covering and toss might not be a huge factor. Mentions that the bowlers will have pace and bounce on offer.
Rohit Sharma and his men will have a lot to prove in this fixture, as the 5-time champions have lost four games on the trot this season. They haven't been quite upto the mark and have failed to win those crucial moments in the game. Punjab on the other hand, have fared reasonably well so far and have won their alternate games. In spite of losing their previous game, they will be confident heading into this game, as they dominated that match for a majority of the part. Their skipper, Mayank Agarwal would be keen to make amends against Mumbai and hand them yet another defeat. Will Mumbai be able to fight against all odds and register their first win of the tournament? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of game number 23 between Mumbai and Punjab. We have witnessed some enthralling games so far in this competition, and this clash promises to be nothing short of a cracker, as Mumbai will be itching to get their first win of the tournament, while Punjab would be keen to get back to winning ways after losing a last-ball thriller against Gujarat.
... MATCH DAY ...
