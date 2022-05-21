Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Defended to short cover.
Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! A length ball, outside off, width is there and Kishan smashes it through covers for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Brevis whacks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Not timed well there.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. it is tucked to mid-wicket. Kishan wants a single but is sent back.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, eased down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Sightly short and on middle. Kishan tries to play the pick up shot but gets hit on the pads.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Kishan hangs back and slaps it back to the bowler. Brevis was backing way too up and makes it with a quick turn.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Around off. Kishan taps it to cover and takes a sharp single as Sarfaraz Khan there fails to collect it cleanly. Mumbai are reeling at 27 for 1, at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Brevis looks to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge and it goes through the ground to third man. One run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Brevis punches it to mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A nothing shot from Rohit Sharma and his struggling innings come to an end! This is full and on middle. Sharma tries to loft it over mid on but is too early to his shot and ends up chipping it straight in the hands of Shardul Thakur at mid on who takes a simple catch. He looks at the bottom of the blade as he walks back.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Rohit Sharma is really struggling here! A length ball, outside off, shapes a bit away. Rohit swings across but misses. Pant appeals but the umpire is not interested.
