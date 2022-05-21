Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another tight over. On middle, Powell works it to mid-wicket. Going nowhere at the moment are Delhi but by looking at the wicket so far, 140 could be a good score here.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pant slaps it through covers for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Powell works it through square leg for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Impact umpire' call and hitting too! Mumbai retain the review but sharp spin again. This lands outside off and spins back in. Powell looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad. A huge shout but turned down. Reviewed. Replays show that the on-field call is the right one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) That has turned and bounced! Flatter outside off, this lands, turns back in and takes off. Powell plays it close to his chest.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Two is the call but only one! Pant steps out and works this through mid-wicket. Only one.
Hrithik Shokeen is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) EDGY RUNS! Flatter and on off, Powell hangs back and looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge past Rohit Sharma at first slip for two. He is off the mark but that is yet another excellent over for Mumbai.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled again! This is tossed up on off, Powell lunges and keeps it out well.
Drinks! It is a must-win game for Delhi but it is Mumbai who are playing with full confidence. The pitch is on the slower side as well and Delhi have to be really careful in this middle phase. Mumbai though will look to continue taking wickets. Rovman Powell joins Pant to the crease.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Delhi are 4 down now and just as a partnership was building, it has been broken. This is flatter, it lands outside off and then spins away. Sarfaraz Khan looks to guide it down to third man but it takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of Kishan. An appeal and the finger is raised. Khan walks down to his partner and has a chat but then starts walking back.
8.3 overs (1 Run) The googly again, Pant waits and then guides it towards point for one. Good batting from him so far. 50 up for Delhi.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good amount of turn there! On middle and then spins away. Pant works it to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Yet again the connection is not that great! Tossed up outside off, Khan looks to play the slog sweep, goes more off the toe-end down to long on for one.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a welcome boundary! Spoils the over somewhat! Shorter and outside off, Pant slashes at it, this goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
7.5 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! Angled into the pads, Pant looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It lands safe on the leg side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Pant shows the full face of the bat and plays it to mid on.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Khan guides it down to third man and takes one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Pant guides it through point for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! On middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket. He thinks of one but is sent back in time.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) The googly, it turns away, Pant guides it through point for two.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) The googly, this one turns away. Pant pulls it through mid-wicket for one. GOod start by Mayank Markande!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Pant pushes it to covers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
Mayank Markande is into the attack.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Over the fence and it is a good end to the Powerplay for Delhi but it has been dominated by Mumbai! Delhi are 37 for 3 after it. This is short and on the body, Sarfaraz Khan pulls it well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and on middle, Khan nudges it on the leg side.
Sarfaraz Khan walks in now.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Delhi are pushed further on the back foot. This is a snorter! A short one and angled into the body. Shaw looks to sway out of the way but it is a little too quick. It hits his glove and lobs towards Kishan who runs in and takes it with a dive forward.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and angled into middle, Shaw works it to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but wide of the fielder! Length and on off, Shaw hits it on the up through extra cover. Two taken. The outfield seemed slow there.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Shaw defends it towards cover.
