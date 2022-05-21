Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Prithvi Shaw b Shardul Thakur.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off and David slashes at it but misses.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! This is just power from Tim David! Incredible stuff! Full again, outside off, well away. David swings his bat, drags it and fetches it over long off. The fielder is there but the ball sails over his head for a maximum.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHEER POWER! Full ball, outside off. David looks to go downtown but does not middle it. Still the ball travels all the way over long off for a biggie.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, outside off. Varma smashes it high in the air and to deep point but the fielder collects it on a bounce. A single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Varma works it to covers for a single.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The perfect way to end the over for Mumbai! A length ball, outside off. David makes room but has to reach for the ball in the end. He hits it high and straight over the bowler's end. The man at long on runs across, and puts in a superb dive but fails to get to the ball. David Warner was there. A six. 29 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Varma doesn't make the most of it as he pushes it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, at 125 clicks, outside off. David mistimes his punch to point for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 9 already of the first three balls! A length ball, outside off. David slaps it through covers and it races into the fence in no time.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, length and around off. Varma lofts it to long on for a single. Slower balls is key for Delhi here!
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! A length ball, outside off. Varma shuffles way across and scoops it over the bowler's head and past short fine leg for a boundary. Innovation at its best.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Yet again the last ball finds the fence! Short and on the pads, David pulls it hard through square leg. Thakur in the deep, runs to his left and dives but pushes the ball onto the fence. Delhi crumbling under pressure here. 46 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! That has pitched well outside leg! A review in desperation probably! A poor one though and they lost one. On the pads, Varma looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal but turned down. Pant reviews and replays show that it is not a good review.
Review taken! Delhi take a review for LBW. Looks like pitching outside leg and Ball Tracking confirms the same. A poor review and not out it is.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tonked over! Tilak now gets into the act! 51 needed now in 26. This is in the slot, full and on off, Varma smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Dot! Dots are gold at this stage! Back of a length and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, David guides it through point for another single. Varma wanted another but is sent back.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Varma guides it to point for one.
