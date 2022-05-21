Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Now then, the equation is simple, if Delhi defend this, they make it through, if they don't, Bangalore are through. The wicket is slow and they do have the bowlers to defend this but early wickets is what they need. Can they do it or will Mumbai do Bangalore a favor? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the chase...
Jasprit Bumrah is up for a quick chat. He says it feels good to execute the plans which he looked to do. Adds that he doesn't think about wickets much and just looks to enjoy his bowling and wickets will come. Mentions that yes, he does love picking up wickets but more than that he loves bowling. Adds that Marsh's wicket was his favorite tonight and it is always good when a plan comes through. Says that the wicket is a bit two-paced and it's not a typical wicket and early on, they looked if there was swing on offer or not. Ends by saying that the score is getable and hopes the batters can do the job.
Mumbai were brilliant with the ball first up but they will be very disappointed with the overs in the second half. After the first 10, they would have been thinking of chasing something around 145 but some poor fielding and bowling have seen Delhi get close to 160. The overs from Ramandeep could cost Mumbai the game and despite having Riley Meredith in the bank, Rohit went with the local boy.
It was the stand between Pant and Powell which has got them here! Axar too played a handy cameo down the order but it is the two above who got Delhi out of trouble. They were reeling at 50-odd for 4 in after the halfway mark. Powell and Pant though played sensibly. They upped the ante as the game went ahead. However, both fell at the wrong time or 170 would have been possible. Axar though has taken them to a really competitive total.
Delhi will be very pleased they have got really close to the 160-run mark. At one stage that seemed far away and by what we have seen so far, they have a score which is probably par on this surface.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, slanting around middle and leg. Patel looks to swing across but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal but nothing given and Mumbai take the review. UltraEdge shows nothing and Ball Tracking shows wickets hitting but was the umpire's call. A leg bye taken in the process. Delhi end at 159/7.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Short of a length and outside off. Patel hangs back and pulls it over long on for a biggie. Can Delhi cross 160?
19.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Yadav looks to hook but gets a leading edge to third man for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ramandeep Singh gets a wicket! This is full and outside off. Thakur swings across but does not middle it. Hits it high and towards long on where Tim David positions himself near the ropes and takes it calmly.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries the similar delivery but puts one over the tramline. A wide given. Riley Meredith had two overs but Rohit went with Singh.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling across, outside off. Thakur swings wildly and misses.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, slower and on middle. Thakur flicks it past square leg. Varma is in deep, and has to cover a lot of ground and saves a couple of runs.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, around off. Patel drives it through covers for a brace. 6 runs and a wicket of this over. Another superb spell from Jasprit Bumrah. He ends with three wickets.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and Thakur turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is pushed past the bowler for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! An excellent effort though from Dewald Brevis! Bumrah hits the hard length, around off. Thakur is cramped as he tries to block but it takes the shoulder of the bat and balloons over backward point. Dewald Brevis tracks back and stretches his left-hand out but fails to stick it. One run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rohit asks for a wicket and Jasprit Bumrah serves him with one and that too a very big one. Another yorker from Bumrah, angling around off. Powell tries to sweep this without much conviction and the ball goes onto rattle the stumps. A timely wicket for Mumbai as it could make a huge difference of 15-20 runs in the end.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, in the blockhole. Patel somehow squeezes it out to deep square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) 9 runs off the over then! A length ball, around leg. Powell clears his front leg and looks to go big on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! This is full and outside off. Patel hits it through the line as he lofts it over long off for a biggie. He can hit big ones too.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled! A slower one, fuller, it is hit down to long on for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW and not given! Rohit doesn't review it! Might be pitching outside leg! A length ball, on middle. Powell looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Axar works it through mid-wicket for one. Does the right thing by getting Powell on strike.
Daniel Sams to bowl now.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The Powell power! Ends the over with a biggie and that somewhat spoils it! Still only 8 from it though. Bumrah looks to surprise the batter with a short one. Powell is up for it though as he rocks back and pulls it well over the square leg fence. He can take Delhi over the 160-run mark.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Patel guides it through point for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in 4 balls is gold at this stage! On off, this is pushed to mid off.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Powell somehow jams it out! A yorker on middle, Powell gets his bat down in time and works it through square leg for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Yet another short one. On middle. Ducked under. Really good stuff from Bumrah.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Powell defends. Not going to be easy to get Bumrah away.
Axar Patel comes in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Pant walks back! Ramandeep Singh went for 19 but he gets the huge, huge wicket of Pant and this could well make a difference of 15 runs to the final total. Not sure why Pant wanted to play at that one! He was actually in two minds. This is yet again well, well wide outside off. Pant looks to go after it but then tries to bail out, too late as it goes off the edge and to Kishan. Pant is disgusted as he walks back but that was a poor shot. 19 from the over but a huge wicket and a timely one as the momentum just seemed to be shifting.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is not good, just not good bowling. This is where Pant loves it. It is short and on the body, Pant pulls it over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 19 from the over and a ball to come.
15.5 overs (1 Run) YET ANOTHER WIDE! This is turning out to be a long over. Delhi though won't mind all of this at all. This is short but way too short. Goes over Pant as he tries to pull. Wided.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Delhi won't mind how they come as long as they do! This Ramandeep Singh over is proving to be costly. Not sure why Rohit turned to him. This is fuller and outside off, Pant slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another wide! Looking to stay away from the arc of Pant but yet again bowls it very wide outside off. Left alone.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looking to bowl to his field, goes very wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the boundary this time does Pant! A much-needed one from Pant! They would feel they need more! Outside off, fuller, this is carved over point for a boundary. Can this get Pant going now?
15.2 overs (1 Run) Just another single! Singles won't harm Mumbai! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop by Sams! Shorter and on middle, this is hammered out towards deep square leg. Sams runs to his right and pushes it back in. Just the one.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 159/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.