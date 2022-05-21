Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end! Another good over for Mumbai! On middle, Pant works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Confusion but safe in the end! Shorter and on off, this is guided to point. Pant wants a run, Powell is late in taking off. In the end the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. A single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full now and on the pads, Powell looks to flick, this goes off the leading edge towards cover for one.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Really harsh to call that one a drop. Sams is lucky he did not hurt his hand really bad there. This is a slower one, on middle, it is smaked back towards the bowler. Sams sticks his left hand out. It hits the finger and goes down towards long off. The fielder dives to his right and saves two for his side. Good effort in the field.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! 100 up courtesy that extra! Short and down the leg side. Powell looks to pull but misses. The fifty-run stand is up too, a very important one but they need to go on. Can they take Delhi close to that 160-run mark?
14.1 overs (0 Run) Dots building now! Shorter and on off, a slower one. Comes very slow off the surface. This is guided to point.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! Bowls a bumper, Pant ducks under it.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Pant hits it hard but to mid off. He is disappointed, that was in the slot. Can Riley Meredith end the over well now?
13.4 overs (0 Run) Third dot in the over! Length and on off, defended.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Powell drops it towards cover and takes one. Good running. When boundaries are hard to come by, singles are important.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, outside off, Powell looks to guide it past short third man but fails to find the fielder. Two dots in a row.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short and this one skids through! Powell looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Left alone. Wided.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This one is outside off and Powell punches it to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated ball, outside off. Blocked out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) This one spins outside leg and spins across Pant. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and it is drilled down to long on for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Boundaries are flowing freely now! Flighted ball, outside off, not much spin there. Powell looks to slog-sweep it but misses and Kishan fails to stop it. It races behind him for yet another boundary.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! JUST OVER! Tossed up, around off. Powell hangs back and tries to heave it but the spall spins away and it goes off the splice and over the man at long off for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Powell nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a singe. 20 runs off the over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to angle it more across and ends up serving it over the tramline. Left alone.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD! Rohit Sharma is not happy with the fielding! Angles this across, outside off. Powell looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to short third man where Jasprit Bumrah misfields and concedes a boundary.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Floated ball, around off. Rovman Powell puts his skates on and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Second of the over. Hrithik Shokeen under pressure now.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker now, around off. Powell blocks it out.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Delhi are changing gears! Not the best of delivery from Hrithik, serves it in the slot for Powell who slog-sweeps it over cow corner for a biggie.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way down the off side, wrong side of the tramline. Powell leaves it alone.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Pant hangs back an cuts it to deep point for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single. A single to end the over but it belongs to Delhi, 9 runs off it.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD! Drops it short, not that shot but still Pant goes for the pull shot. He hits it well towards deep mid-wicket where Tilak Varma makes a meal of it and lets it through for a boundary.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Just short of the fielder! A loopy ball, around off. Pant drives it off the toe end and the ball goes uppishly and to covers where the fielder dives but it go past him. The man in the deep makes a diving stop and saves a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Powell flicks it past mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and spins away as well. Powell prods and defends with soft hands. He gets an outside edge and the first slip fielder catches it on a bounce.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and spinning away from Pant, he cuts it to deep point for a single.
