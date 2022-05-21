Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.6 overs (0 Run) What a superb over from Ahmed! Just a run off it! Length ball, outside off, shaping in. Sharma looks to play at it but misses again.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This is Test length from Khaleel Ahmed! A length ball, outside off, near the corridor of uncertainty. Rohit Sharma looks to push but misses.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to swing back in but fails to do so and ends up bowling it over the tramline. Wided.
2.4 overs (0 Run) MAKE IT FOUR DOTS! Rohit Sharma is yet to get off the mark! Khaleel goes shorter now, outside off. Sharma looks to punch on the up but misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! A length ball, outside off, slower and nips away off the deck. Rohit gets on the front foot to defend but fails to connect again. Three dots then!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and outside off. Sharma mistimes his drive to cover.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A beauty of a delivery! An inswinger, fuller and outside off. Sharma tries to drive without any foot movement and it goes past the inside edge and to the keeper. Both, Rohit and Khaleel are enjoying this battle as they have a chat.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket. Dot to end the over but a huge one for Mumbai as 14 runs come off it.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shorter and well-directed, on middle. Kishan pulls it, it got big on him but smacks it well to clear the square leg fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Nortje goes for the slower one and outside off. Kishan dabs it to the left of the keeper.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Kishan clears the same fielder! Outside off, fuller and Ishan smashes it, the bat turns in his hands but still clears the mid off region. A boundry.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no run this time! Full and outside off. Kishan strokes it straight to the mid off fielder.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the chase! Nortje pitches it up and outside off. Kishan leans and drives it firmly through cover-point for a boundary.
0.6 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is full and going away from Rohit. He steps across and tries to drive but misses. Good stuff from Khaleel and starts on a good note as well.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and across, around off. Sharma hangs back and defends it out.
0.4 over (1 Run) Slants this one on the pads. Ishan tucks it behind square on the leg side to get off the mark with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Gets this one to nip back in, around middle and leg. Kishan is cramped up as he looks to flick it. He misses and gets hit high on the pads.
0.2 over (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Kishan drives it but straight to mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Ahmed starts with a length ball, on middle. Kishan pushes it to mid on.
