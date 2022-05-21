Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
There was a slight drizzle but was a passing shower and right now, the rain has stopped. The covers are off as well.
Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw (In for Lalit Yadav), Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis (In for Tristan Stubbs), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen (In for Sanjay Yadav).
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi says they would have liked to bowl first too. Adds they'll now try to give their 100 percent. Informs there is one change as SHAW COMES IN FOR LALIT!
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says it is a good track and they have been doing it well and there is rain around. Mentions it all depends on how they start and how much they restrict them to and then bat freely. States they were inconsistent throughout the season and that has been the constant talk in the group and there will be a few eyes on them and they want to give it their best. Adds they have tried a few things keeping one eye on the future but they still want to win games as that is what will give them confidence. Informs they have two changes Brevis and Shokeen come in for Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav.
TOSS - Mumbai have won the toss and will BOWL first!
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison is near the pitch, he says the boundaries are even as they are using the middle pitch. Adds that red soil will offer bounce and spinners will enjoy it as well. Tells that there is a little bit of live grass on it, but it's about getting the lengths right. Mentions the pace bowlers have to bowl at a Test match lengths and feels, the wrists spinners will come into play.
Delhi, with a win in their last game, managed to win two games in a row for the first time this season. However, they need to make it three in a row. The good thing for them is, Mumbai aren't in the best of forms this season which probably means Delhi are favourites heading into this game. Mumbai however, can never be ruled out. Prithvi Shaw's availability is still a concern for Delhi while Mumbai will look to rest some big names and try out few more youngsters. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Welcome to the coverage of probably the biggest game of the group stage! The one which will decide who finishes 4th. A win for Delhi will mean it is them who will go through whereas a loss for them will see Bangalore to the playoffs. For Mumbai, it's all about pride. A win for them will change nothing on the table, they though have a chance to spoil Delhi's party and they would love to do so. All to play for Delhi and we expect a cracker of a game.
