Mumbai Indians got off to a horrific start in their innings against Chennai Super Kings as left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary sent back captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Ishan Kishan for ducks respectively. While Rohit was caught at mid-on by Mitchell Santner, Kishan was clean bowled for a golden duck off a yorker. Kishan lost his off stump to Choudhary, quite similar to his dismissal during an MI practice session to Arjun Tendulkar, another left-arm pacer.

Kishan, who turned out to be the most expensive player of the IPL mega auction, as MI shelled out a whopping Rs 15.25 crore for the diminutive batter, started the tournament well with back-to-back half centuries but has since been running short of runs.

The failures have become even more stark as Mumbai Indians have lost all of their first six matches. Fans were not kind to Kishan as they decided to troll him on social media after his golden duck. Here are a few reactions.

