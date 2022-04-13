Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 standings as the Rohit Sharma-led side have lost all their four games so far. The combination has not clicked for the franchise and they are yet to settle on a playing XI that can click in all conditions. Batting, bowling and fielding have all not been up to the mark this season for the five-time champions and this is the big reason behind Mumbai Indians' failure in the ongoing edition. The side will next square off against Punjab Kings on Wednesday and it needs to be seen whether the side makes any changes to their lineup.

In the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians played just two overseas players -- Dewald Brevis and Kieron Pollard and hence there is a case to play both Riley Meredith and Fabien Allen.

Here's what we think should be the Mumbai Indians' playing XI against Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma: The right-handed batter has not been at his best in the ongoing season and Mumbai Indians would desperately want their skipper to fire.

Ishan Kishan: The costliest buy of this season has had a mixed bag with the bat and after the match against Delhi Capitals, he has looked off colour. An in-form opening duo is the need of the hour for Mumbai Indians.

Dewald Brevis: The young Proteas batter has impressed one and all with his range and he would hope to score a big one for the franchise.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter has looked the best of the lot for Mumbai this season and he scored fifties in his last two outings against KKR and RCB. He would hope for the performances to keep coming and he would also hope for some support at the other end.

Tilak Varma: The left-handed batter has the ability to change gears at the drop of the hat and he can go after the bowling right from the very start. He would hope to finish off the games in some style.

Kieron Pollard: The big-hitting Caribbean batter has been off his radar this season and he holds the key in the final overs when Mumbai Indians are in dire need of some acceleration.

Fabien Allen: Mumbai Indians must find a way to include Fabien Allen in their lineup as he brings something to the table in all three departments of the game. His striking at the death and acrobatic fielding are his biggest strengths.

Murugan Ashwin: The spinner has had a mixed bag with the ball this season and he needs to find his mojo to help Rohit Sharma get breakthroughs in the middle phase of the game.

Jaydev Unadkat: The seasoned left-arm seamer needs to bring all his experience to the table to help Mumbai Indians get breakthroughs in the powerplay.

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer has been a one-man army for the Mumbai Indians and he has put in good performances so far. He would really hope for someone to support him at the other end.

Riley Meredith: The fast-bowler from Australia is an ideal candidate to provide firepower to the bowling lineup of Mumbai Indians and he can make a deadly combination with Bumrah if they both are on song.