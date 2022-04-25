Crashing to their eighth straight loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to get back to winning ways and were virtually knocked out of playoff contention on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, MI captain Rohit Sharma apologised to fans for this team's recent run of form and stated that "many sporting giants have gone through this phase."

"We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it's environment", he wrote.

"Also want to appreciate our well wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far @mipaltan", he further added.

Rohit's tweet was well-received by fans, with many lending their support to him.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated MI by 36 runs in Match 37 on Sunday, with captain KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten century, registering 103 runs off 62 balls.

LSG Posted 168 for six in 20 overs, setting a target of 169 runs.

Rohit top-scored for his side with a knock of 39 runs off 31 balls as MI could only muster 132 for eight in 20 overs.

MI are bottom of the 10-team table with no points in their kitty. Meanwhile, Lucknow are fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight games, including five wins and three defeats.