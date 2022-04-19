Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Stump to stump, fuller and on middle. Pandya defends it out.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Pandya tucks it to mid-wicket where the fielder collects on a bounce.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! tossed up, on off. Pandya skips down and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Deepak Hooda pushes it to cover for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on leg. Krunal Pandya tries to sweep it away but misses. The ball rolls out of his pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A superb review from Bangalore and they have got the dangerous KL Rahul here. This is on a length and down the leg side. Rahul seems to miss his flick. An appeal for caught behind but nothing given. Bangalore though are interested and challenge the decision. UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball passes the bat and KL Rahul will have to walk back. Actually, only Harshal Patel was putting up an appeal.
Deepak Hooda is the new man in.
Review! Bangalore take a review for caught behind. The UltraEdge shows there is a spike as the ball passes the blade.
7.6 overs (5 Runs) Five wides! Bonus runs! Bangs a short ball, on middle. Rahul leaves it alone. The keeper can't do much about it other than collect it from the fence.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, outside off. Rahul cuts it hard, past backward point for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, angling around middle. Rahul shuffles across and looks to pull but misses. The keeper collects and appeals but there was nothing on it. Bangalore are not interested to review it as well.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pandya knocks it to deep point and settles for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around off. Kept out.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On a length, outside off. A back-foot punch from Pandya, through covers. The fielder in the deep gives a chase but the ball beats him and races away into the fence.
Change. Harshal Patel comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, an easy single as this is tucked away to square leg. 50 up for Lucknow.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on leg. Pandya sweeps it to deep square leg. The batters see a bit of fumble and take two runs.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a couple.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Pandya pushes it straight to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, Rahul drives it on the up and to sweeper cover for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and angling on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Change. Shahbaz Ahmed (1-0-7-0) comes back into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet again, superb timing! This is full and angling on off. Pandya drives it through covers for consecutive boundaries.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as you like! Pandya has been timing well. On a length and on middle. Pandya punches it straight past the bowler and beats mid off for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball and on middle. Pandya drives it with good timing but straight to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Rahul rides it as he pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pandya punches it to mid off for a quick single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Rahul drops it to covers for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.0 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 182, are 72/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.