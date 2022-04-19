Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Back of a length, on off. Faf du Plessis stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket. It races away to the boundary. 8 runs come off the over.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it through point for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very well stopped by Quinton de Kock. Slower one, short ball, outside off, swinging away late. Quinton de Kock dives to his left to make a half-stop. Wide called.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, some extra bounce again by Holder. Faf du Plessis stays inside the crease and defends it to the off side awkwardly with one hand.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on the off stump. Faf du Plessis blocks it into the deck watchfully.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. It extracts some extra bounce off the deck. Faf du Plessis stays back and tries to flick it away but gets an inside edge on his pads.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed works it to third man for one.
Drinks! Bangalore are in a spot of bother but the good thing is they have their skipper still out. With Shahbaz Ahmed there and Dinesh Karthik still to come. Bangalore will look to post a decent score. Lucknow have been really good so far and the short aim will be to control the middle phase.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Shahbaz Ahmed steers it down to third man for a single. 14 runs off the over. Marcus Stoinis could not capitalize on the pressure put by Jason Holder.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! ALength ball, down leg, Shahbaz Ahmed does not chase it at all. The umpire signals a wide without any hesitation.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it through square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. This is brilliant from Faf du Plessis. Full-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis prods and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed guides it to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahbaz Ahmed is on the charge! Good-length ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed stays back and cuts it hard to beat backward point and bag a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
Marcus Stoinis is into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on fourth stump. Shahbaz Ahmed guides it to backward point for an easy single this time. Three runs and a wicket off it. Jason Holder couldn't have asked for better start to his spell.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around the hips, with some extra bounce off the deck. Faf du Plessis tucks it awkwardly to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, landing outside off, Shahbaz Ahmed stands back and cuts it to deep point for a single. He gets off the mark now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, angled across the left-hander. Shahbaz Ahmed stays back and dabs it to point.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder strikes only on his second delivery. Bangalore in a spot of bother. It is a full-length ball, angled into the pads. Suyash Prabhudessai comes down the track and tries to flick it to the leg side, but he was a tad early into his shot. The ball takes the splice of his blade and lobs towards short mid-wicket. Krunal Pandya stationed there takes a dolly.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Jason Holder asking the right questions straightaway! A length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. Suyash Prabhudessai tries to defend it out but misses.
Jason Holder to bowl now.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ravi Bishnoi goes for 15 in his first over. It is full and wide outside off. Faf du Plessis latches onto it and drives it through the cover region. KL Rahul there misfields and the ball races away.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai gets it to mid-wicket off the inner half. They cross for one.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Suyash Prabhudessai makes the most of the Free Hit. This boundary will surely spoil the over for Bishnoi. Fuller, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai steers it to short third man yet again. Although, this time the umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. A Free Hit to follow.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai waits for it and guides it to short third man.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it to the leg side for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai punches it to cover for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated and full, wide outside off, it turns away a bit. Suyash Prabhudessai lets it be. Wide called.
Ravi Bishnoi is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Fuller, angled into the pads. Faf du Plessis pushes it back to the bowler. A wicket-taking over by Krunal Pandya comes to an end. Bangalore are 47/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Suyash Prabhudessai makes room and slaps it down the ground for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis tucks it to mid-wicket for one more.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Suyash Prabhudessai flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. He gets off the mark instantly.
Suyash Prabhudessai walks out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Glenn Maxwell tries to be innovative but pays the price instead. It is tossed up, full and on off. Glenn Maxwell shuffles across and reverse-sweeps it to the left of short fine leg. Jason Holder who is stationed there moves to his left, puts in a full stretched dive and plucks the ball out of thin air with one hand. Incredible fielding. Glenn Maxwell trudges back to the pavilion. Bangalore lose three wickets inside the Powerplay.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angled into the pads. Faf du Plessis stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
