We are ready for the chase.
THE CHASE...
Right then! 182 is the target for Lucknow. Just like Faf du Plessis, someone needs to anchor the innings for Lucknow and they will rely on KL Rahul to be the one. An exciting chase is on the other side of this break.
Jason Holder is in for a quick chat. He says there is something in the wicket for the spinners. Mentions the batters should make full use of the Powerplay. Adds that the ball did not grip much in the first innings. Says that the target is chaseable and they just have to get off to a solid start.
Lucknow will be a tad disappointed that despite creating so much pressure early on, they have to chase a big score. Chameera started well with two big wickets but leaked runs later. Lucknow created pressure from one end but the bowlers did not capitalize from the other side, that just helped Bangalore to get stability. Bishnoi struggled with his lines while Khan and Holder were decent today.
Bangalore were in all sorts of trouble with their top order all being sent back inside the Powerplay but the good thing was they had their skipper out. He needed to play the anchor innings and he played it brilliantly. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Bangalore were scoring at a really good rate. Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed started the repair work and built a stand of 70 to help the ship get stable. Ahmed played his part and the eyes were again on Karthik who is in the form of his life. He played his part but it was all about Faf du Plessis who stood almost till the end and helped Bangalore to 181.
A magnificent innings from Faf du Plessis who missed out on his maiden century in this tournament by just four runs. He started slowly but unleashed himself as the game progressed and played yet another superb knock. Bangalore will be really happy with the score. After the start they had, it was their skipper, Faf who stood up when it mattered the most and his 96 has helped Bangalore put a defendable score.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the innings! A slower length ball, on the stumps. Harshal Patel tries to heave it away but misses. Bangalore end with 181/6.
Harshal Patel walks out.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Faf du Plessis walks back on 96. This is the second time in his Indian T20 League career that he perishes at 96. Back of a length, on the bodyline. Faf du Plessis stays back and pulls it to deep square leg. He does not connect it well and fails to get the desired distance on it. Marcus Stoinis makes no mistake in the deep this time.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked to long on.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Faf du Plessis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Marcus Stoinis drops an easy chance in the deep. Short ball, on off. Dinesh Karthik pulls it to deep square leg. No one would've thought Marcus Stoinis would spill it out but you know how the game works.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Who will bowl the final over? It is Jason Holder.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Dinesh Karthik breaks the shackles now! Full length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik latches onto it and smokes it over the long off fence for a maximum.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Faf du Plessis flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Faf du Plessis lofts it over covers for two runs.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, wide outside off. Just outside the tramline says the umpire. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone, as the umpire signals a wide.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Dinesh Karthik reaches out and pushes it to backward point for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it hard through backward point for one more. A great start to the penultimate over by Avesh Khan.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik moves to that side, sweeps it through square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic shot! Touch short, outside off. Faf du Plessis stays back, waits for it and guides it down the ground to third man for a boundary. 14 runs off the over, Ravi Bishnoi ends his spell of 4 overs with 47 runs.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Faf du Plessis has been on the crease since the start but there are no signs of tired legs. Fuller, on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it to the leg side for two more. This is really good running.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis is on a roll here. A short ball, on off. Faf du Plessis stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a solid boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it through point.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more runs! Ravi Bishnoi bowls it short, on the body. Faf du Plessis swivels on the back foot and pulls it to deep square leg for two.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis flicks it through square leg for two runs. This is really good running.
Ravi Bishnoi to end his spell here.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Faf du Plessis hits it to long off for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik works it to mid-wicket off the inner half for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis tucks it to the leg side for one more.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, wide outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to deep point for a brace.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Faf du Plessis is batting on some other deck it seems. Full-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis drills it through covers for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads. Dinesh Karthik flicks it through square leg for one.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on the stumps. Faf du Plessis pulls it through deep square leg for a brace.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around the hips. Dinesh Karthik flicks it to square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Faf du Plessis pulls it to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! Full length, on off. Faf du Plessis sees the ball clearly and lofts it over the bowler's head. It goes over the fence on a bounce.
Drinks! It is the perfect stage for Dinesh Karthik to do, what he is doing this season. Faf du Plessis alongside is pressing the gas and he will look to stay till the end. Lucknow on the other hand, will hope to build on this wicket and pull things back in their control now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed runs himself out and he has to walk back to the pavilion now. A length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis crunches it to cover, but straight at KL Rahul who is placed there. Shahbaz Ahmed ventures out looking for a single but was sent back by Faf du Plessis. KL Rahul throws the ball to Jason Holder who turns quickly to rid of the bails. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm the run out. The replays show Shahbaz Ahmed did not have any part of the blade behind the crease when the bails were lit up.
A run out appeal! Shahbaz Ahmed is in trouble at the bowler's end. The replay shows the bat is on the crease while the bails are clipped off. It is touch and go and the big screen shows OUT.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed punches it through covers for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A loosenerto start with. The bowlers now starting to feel the pressure. A length ball, wide outside the tramline. Shahbaz Ahmed leaves it alone. Wide called.
