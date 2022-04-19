Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off. Marcus Stoinis drives it to cover for a single.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, outside off. Marcus Stoinis lets it be. The umpire signals a wide.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Short ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni guides it to third man for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot! Full length, wide outside off. Ayush Badoni digs it out to point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Ayush Badoni slashes but misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Ayush Badoni looks to chase it but misses it completely.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best and it pays off for Ayush Badoni. It is full length, wide outside off. Ayush Badoni shuffles across and scoops it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off. Ayush Badoni flicks it square leg for a single. A brilliant over by Glenn Maxwell comes to an end.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Marcus Stoinis flicks it through square leg for a single. He gets off the mark.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Glenn Maxwell has the last laugh. Krunal Pandya's valiant knock comes to an end. Touch short, on middle and leg. Krunal Pandya stays back and pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket. Shahbaz Ahmed takes a solid catch in the deep.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out watchfully.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Glenn Maxwell sees Pandya dancing down the track. He bowl it full and wide outside off. Krunal Pandya reaches out and pushes it to the off side.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Krunal Pandya welcomes Maxwell back into the attack with a boundary. He joins the party as well. Short ball, outside off. Krunal Pandya hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Ayush Badoni gets off the mark with a cracking shot. Full length, on the pads, Ayush Badoni flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Ayush Badoni blocks it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Very full, on middle and leg. Ayush Badoni flicks it to the leg side.
Deepak Hooda is told to wait as the umpire checks the height, second bouncer of the over. It looks fine and he has to continue the long walk. Ayush Badoni walks out now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suyash Prabhudessai comes up with a stunning catch to break this stand. Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda stands tall and goes for the upper cut. It flies off the outer half towards deep backward point. Suyash Prabhudessai sprints to his left and takes a great running catch. Mohammed Siraj picks up his first wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the bodyline. It flies off the deck. Krunal Pandya tries to heave across the line but takes a smack on his ribs. The ball falls behind the sticks and the batters cross for a leg bye.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, outside off. Krunal Pandya tries to chase it but misses.
Mohammed Siraj is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Krunal Pandya stays back and dabs it to cover for a quick single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda makes room and drills it down the ground to long off for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Krunal Pandya shuffles across and sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, outside the tramline. Krunal Pandya does not chase it. Wide called.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! It won't matter though how the runs come at the moment. A length ball, outside off. Krunal Pandya throws the blade at it. The ball flies over short third man off the outer half for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Deepak Hooda pushes it cover for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda whips it across the line through mid-wicket. The batters push hard for two and get it comfortably.
10.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Fuller, outside off. Deepak Hooda lofts it over the infield on the off side. There were two fielders after it, but it lands safely. The batters take a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Pandya tucks it to mid-wicket. Ahmed runs to that side and dives but half-stops it. A single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, this is hit to deep cover for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and way outside off. Hooda looks to cut but bottom edges it to the keeper.
10.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Dinesh Karthik's celebration was cut short by the third umpire. It is floated and full, outside off. Deepak Hooda gets low and tries to sweep it away but gets beaten by the sharp away turn. Dinesh Karthik gathers the ball quickly and shatters the bails. He has his arm in the air and the bowler celebrates, as it would've been his first wicket of the campaign. The umpire though took it upstairs. The UltraEdge confirmed no bat is involved. The replays suggest that Deepak Hooda had his back leg grounded when the bails were coming off.
Stumping appeal! Dinesh Karthik looks confident. UltraEdge shows no bat. The back-foot was grounded all the way. Not out it is.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Oh Faf du Plessis, you beauty! The skipper puts his body on the line to save a boundary here. Full length, on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head towards long on. Faf du Plessis sprints to his left, jumps to that side and pulls the ball back in play in mid air. Incredible effort. The batters take two runs.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 182, are 118/5. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.