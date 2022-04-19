Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 13 runs off the power! Bangalore in a pole position now. A full ball, in the arc for du Plessis who hangs back and tonks it over long on for a maximum. Hits it with ease.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Ahmed hits this full ball to long on.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle, eased down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one and targeting the stumps. Faf du Plessis keeps it out.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap! Pandya drops it shot and du Plessis will any day dispatch this. he hits it in between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on off. Ahmed steps across and hits it to square leg for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped! A chance for Lucknow to strike but Bishnoi has butterfingers today! Tossed up, around off, a googly. Ahmed looks to slog-sweep but gets a top edge, back over the bowler's head. Ravi Bishnoi runs back and tries to catch this skier but fails. A single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty by Faf du Plessis, a skippers knock from him and he knows the job is half-done. He will look to stick around till the end. Darted on the pads, du Plessis tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Faf du Plessis is in for a while and he will look to up the ante now. Tossed up, on middle, might be the googly. Faf du Plessis hits through the line, well over long on for a biggie.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, pushed to point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Ahmed guides it to point and hurls across to complete the run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for one.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched, outside off,driven to deep cover and the batters again take two runs. Quite comfortably as the throw was wayward.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball from around the wicket, on middle. Ahmed flicks with soft hands to deep square leg and collects brace.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short, slower and outside off, du Plessis knocks it to deep cover for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Again, Chameera gets the better of Faf du Plessis! He sees him again shape for a scoop and does not give him any room. Faf du Plessis shuffles on the off side but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
Faf du Plessis has hurt his wrist. He is holding his left hand after taking the single. The throw from KL Rahul hits him directlly on the hand, but he looks fine to continue. Dushmantha Chameera also checks with the batter. Such a nice gesture by the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Chameera sees du Plessis shape to scoop this and cramps for the room with a fuller ball. Faf du Plessis miscues it on the off side for a single. There is a throw on the bowler's side and the ball hits Faf du Plessis near his wrists.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A googly, around off, du Plessis hits it to point for a single. 100 up for Bangalore. Despite losing early wickets, they are scoring at a very good rate.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Touch short and on middle, du Plessis tucks it to mid-wicket and they take two runs easily before the ball is thrown to the keeper.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed one! Fuller and outside off. Faf du Plessis smashes it past the bowler and it races away to the fence.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Punched to covers.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. This one bounces off the deck, du Plessis hangs back and keeps it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Ahmed slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker and angling across, outside off. Ahmed works it in front of square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Ahmed shuffles across early, Pandya serves it on the pads, it is clipped to deep square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) This one skids through, on middle, du Plessis nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and around middle. Ahmed flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Ahmed steps across and blocks it.
