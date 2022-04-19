Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, on top of off. KL Rahul hops inside the crease and flicks it to the leg side for a single.
Just one over for Siraj as Josh Hazlewood will bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg. KL Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for one run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, angled down leg. KL Rahul tries to sweep it away but misses. The ball brushes the pads on its way to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, on middle and leg. KL Rahul stays back and tucks it to the leg side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, KL Rahul defends it out solidly.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, KL Rahul flicks it to the leg side for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one lands down leg. KL Rahul leaves it alone. Wide called.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off, moving away. Quinton de Kock cuts it through covers for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Glenn Maxwell.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. This is incredible placement. Full length, on the pads. KL Rahul stays back and flicks it through mid-wicket off his pads. The ball races away.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul gets off the mark with a boundary and spoils a good start for Siraj. Full-length ball, outside off. KL Rahul leans in and creams it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full length, outside off. KL Rahul blocks it out watchfully. Two dots in a row now. This has been a solid start by Mohammed Siraj so far.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. KL Rahul blocks it out solidly.
Halt in play! Quinton de Kock gets hit on the left glove and he looks in a bit of pain. The physio is out to assist him. Looks fine and we are ready to resume.
0.2 over (1 Run) Nasty hit! A length ball, on middle and leg. It climbs on the batsman. Quinton de Kock gets it to the leg side off his gloves. The batters cross for a single, but Quinton de Kock seems to be in some pain.
0.1 over (0 Run) Full length, on off. Quinton de Kock drives it to cover. The fielder there gets quick to the ball and underarms it towards the non-striker's end and also denies the single.
