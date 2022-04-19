Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Who will walk out now?
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! c KL Rahul b Dushmantha Chameera.
Is that a clean catch? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to confirm that KL Rahul has grabbed the ball cleanly. The big screen shows OUT.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs off the blade! Touch fuller and around middle and leg. Rawat skips down and smashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Chameera keeps bowling on the pads. On a length and swinging down the leg side. Rawat misses his flick and the ball brushes his thigh pad and goes to the keeper, Quinton de Kock who catches it on his right. A stifled appeal follows but nothing given.
0.3 over (1 Run) Wide! More swing and this one is spilled down the leg side. Rawat leaves it alone.
0.2 over (2 Runs) There is some hint of swing, length ball, and angling on the pads. Rawat misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg and the batters take two leg byes.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, on middle. Rawat stays back and blocks it out on the deck.
We are set for the clash to begin. The Lucknow players stride out to the middle. Followed by Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis who walk out to open for Bangalore. The players were set to get going but in the end, KL Rahul and Dushmantha Chameera thought to changing the ends at the last moment. The players now sprint across the field to change the fielding positions. Finally, Dushmantha Chameera to start with the new ball. Here we go...
Glenn Maxwell is up for a chat. He says the mood is really good apart from a couple of hiccups but overall, they feel in a good space. On Faf, he says he is professional and experienced and is a calming effect on the group. Mentions that he tries to help out the youngsters as well. Tells that he had a nice run in BBL till the Sri Lanka series and he feels in good space.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore is in for a chat. He says that he is getting used to the new side as well. Says tonight they are playing against a new franchise that looks to be in good form. Mentions, the competition increases every year in the Indian T20 League. Ends by saying, they have stuck to the same 11.
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow says they will bowl first as at this stage all teams like to chase. Adds that the game can go up and down but he always stays on his toes. Informs they are going with the same team.
Bangalore (Unchanged playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Lucknow (Unchanged playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen is near the pitch. He says the ground dimension will play a key role as it's short on one side. On the surface, it is dry and has less grass on one end as compared to the other side. Says the winning captain will choose to bowl first.
If you are not tuned in to what is surfing in the Indian T20 League. Here is the news for you, the clash between Delhi and Punjab (match number 32) which was originally scheduled to be played in Pune is now shifted to the Brabourne Stadium as there were a few Covid cases in Delhi's camp. As things stand, RT-PCR tests have come negative and the game will go ahead as per schedule.
KL Rahul has been impressive with the new franchise, both with bat and his captaincy role. Other than that, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis have been chipping in at crucial times. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik is living a charmed life right now and he has been the most important player for Bangalore so far. ‘The Big Show' Glenn Maxwell was back to his best in the previous match. Hard to put a bet on either team but we will leave that for you to think about. Toss and team news coming up in a while.
A top 4 battle is on the cards as we welcome you to the coverage of match number 31 where Lucknow will face Bangalore. Both are sitting with 8 points in the points table and there is nothing much to separate them. Lucknow have won all their matches played at DY Patil Sports Academy so far while Bangalore have lost two matches so that gives Lucknow a slight edge on conditions. Other than that, both have a parallel journey coming into this game.
... Match Day...
