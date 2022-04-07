Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg. Evin Lewis kneels and sweeps it to deep square leg off the middle for a single. A wicket-taking over by Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, just outside off. Lewis blocks it out watchfully.
Evin Lewis walks in at number 3.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav draws the first blood. Here comes the much awaited breakthrough for Delhi. KL Rahul tried to take the aggressive route but holes out instead. Fuller, on off. Rahul comes down the track and miscues his loft towards long off. Prithvi Shaw charges in from the deep and pouches it comfortably. Can Delhi capitalize on this breakthrough?
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quinton de Kock happy to take the singles at the moment. Flatter, outside off. Quinton de Kock slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps. Quinton de Kock bunts it to cover for a quick single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Quinton de Kock sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on the pads. Quinton de Kock tucks it to the leg side.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full length, on off. Quinton de Kock reverse-sweeps it past backward point for a boundary.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on middle and leg. Quinton de Kock flicks it through mid-wicket. The batters decide to run two and get it comfortably in the end.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on the pads. Rahul eases it to long on for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Rahul makes room and slaps it to mid off but straight to the fielder.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul clips it through mid-wicket for a single. Kuldeep Yadav gives away 11 runs off his first. Lucknow cruising along really well at the moment.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, around off. Rahul shuffles across and scoops it towards fine leg for a brace. Clever little shot by Rahul.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Quinton de Kock punches it down the ground for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Quinton de Kock kneels and tries to reverse-sweep it but misses. Kuldeep Yadav makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest. Rishabh Pant opts for the review! The replays confirm that the ball came off the gloves. This is a poor review taken by Delhi. Rishabh Pant is heard asking Yadav to keep his eyes open.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Smart batting! Following a maximum with a single. This one is on the pads. Rahul tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! KL Rahul getting into the act now. Not the welcome Kuldeep Yadav wanted. It is short, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, on the pads. KL Rahul flicks it to the leg side for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. KL Rahul eases it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Quinton de Kock clips it to square leg for a single. 50 up for Lucknow now.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Rahul clips it to square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts in on middle, grips and holds its line. KL Rahul gets it to cover off the outer half. It is aerial for a while but lands safely.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on the fifth stump. KL Rahul leans in and drives it to cover.
Strategic break! Lucknow has gotten off to a great start, courtesy of some excellent hitting from Quinton de Kock and sensible batting from skipper KL Rahul. The dew is certainly playing its part and Delhi badly need to break this partnership if they are to have any chance of winning this game. Axar Patel comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Just three runs off the over! A tidy over by Mustafizur Rahman comes to an end. A length ball, on off, slower one, Quinton de Kock pushes it gently to covers.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Quinton de Kock steers it to backward point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled into the pads. Quinton de Kock tries to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower and full, down leg. Quinton de Kock looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Rahul pushes it to cover for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. KL Rahul defends it on the front foot.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Quinton de Kock slashes it through point for a single.
