Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic break!
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravi Bishnoi gets the big fish and this is a huge wicket for Lucknow! Two wickets in two overs and Lucknow are back in the contest! Bishnoi is ecstatic and he should be, as they get to see the back of David Warner!
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Powell tucks it to the leg side and takes a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW from Bishnoi but the umpire says no! A flat googly, on a length, around off. Powell looks to flick but he gets an inside edge onto his pad.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Powell pushes it through cover and takes a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, turning in from middle. Powell misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad.
7.4 overs (0 Run) An overpitched ball, outside off. Rovman Powell fails to dig it out.
Rovman Powell is the new man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yes, I can, says Krishnappa Gowtham! A much-needed breakthrough for Lucknow! Gowtham changes his angle and comes 'round the wicket. He serves a flatter ball, outside off that goes on with the arm. Shaw hangs back to cut hard but he only manages a thick outside edge towards the keeper. Quinton de Kock behind the sticks, takes a sharp catch. End of a brilliant knock from Shaw!
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stop me if you can, says Prithvi Shaw! Fuller in length, outside off. Shaw sits back and carves it through the cover region for a boundary.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, around off. Shaw skips down the track and whacks it over long off for a biggie.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Warner digs it out back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and turning away late. Shaw stays back and turns it to the leg side for one run.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on a length, outside off. Shaw chips it over the cover fielder and comes back for the second run. FIFTY off just 30 balls for Prithvi Shaw! What an innings this has been from the youngster so far, and Delhi would be hoping that he converts it into a big one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This is a quicker ball, going on with the arm, from off. Shaw looks to play it across the line but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length, on middle. Warner pulls it wide of the mid on fielder and manages only a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Shaw tucks it around the corner and takes a run.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Tye comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, outside off. Warner cuts hard but finds the cover-point fielder. Delhi is 52/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Shaw works it to mid on for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning! On a length, just outside off. Shaw stands tall and caresses it over the point fielder for another boundary. He is unstoppable at the moment!
Prithvi Shaw looks to be in some pain. There is some halt in play due to the same. The physio races in to have a look. Prithvi Shaw needs a few deep breathes to get going, as he got hit near his box.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, jagging back in from off. Shaw looks to heave it across the line but he misses and gets hit near his box. Ouch! That will hurt!
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! A full ball, around off. Shaw looks to go downtown. It goes off the toe end and lands just in front of the mid on fielder who backtracks to grab it. Two runs taken!
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shaw mistimes is cut shot towards mid off.
