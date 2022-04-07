Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off. Deepak Hooda drives it to sweeper cover for an easy single.
Krunal Pandya walks out to bat.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav has the last laugh here.He also picks up his second wicket of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav serves a leg breaker, outside off. Quinton de Kock comes down the track and tries to drive it to the off side. The ball takes the top-edge and flies to short third man. Sarfaraz Khan dives in front and takes a sharp catch. Lucknow need 28 off 24 now.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Quinton de Kock goes straight again and gets the same result. Flatter, outside off. Quinton de Kock rocks back and slaps it down the ground for a boundary at long off.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet by Quinton de Kock. Tosses it up, full and on off. Quinton de Kock shimmies down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head. One bounce and over the ropes. No chance for the man in the deep to stop it.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Quick, straight and on leg. Deepak Hooda whips it towards mid on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! A full toss, above the batter's waist. Deepak Hooda cuts it to cover where Sarfaraz Khan takes a good catch. Although, the umpire does not look satisfied. Both the umpires converge and take it upstairs. The third umpire deems it as a no ball. The next ball is a free hit but it won't be bowled by Anrich Nortje, as he gets ruled out of the attack for bowling two no balls (height).
Is that a fair ball? Deepak Hooda has been caught at cover but the umpires are checking whether that was above the waist of the batter. Yes, the replays clearly suggest that it is above the waist and it is a no ball. Also, Anrich Nortje is taken off as this is the second ball delivered by him in this game that is above the waist of the batter.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda stays back, tries to cut it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Quinton de Kock slices it over point for a single.
Match Reports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 150, are 124/3. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.