Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then. 150 is what Lucknow need to extend their winning run in this campaign. It gets more interesting as KL Rahul was seen busy with the towel at the fag end of the innings. So the dew is in play, can Lucknow make the most of it? Delhi will give it their all, but they will surely have a hard time in the field. An enticing chase coming up shortly. Do not go anywhere.
Krishnappa Gowtham is in for a chat. He says he feels good to be back in the Indian T20 League. Adds that it is all about mixing your pace on a pitch like this. Tells that there were a bit of jitters at the start for him as he was playing after a very long time. Mentions that bowling tight and straight lines is very important on this track.
The Lucknow bowlers were blown off by the sheer attacking play of Prithvi Shaw, as Delhi had racked up 67 runs in 7.2 overs. But the spinners rose to the challenge and got their side back in the contest. Gowtham got ride of Shaw, while Bishnoi struck twice to put Delhi in a precarious position. Later, the spin twins managed to put a lid over the run rate by not letting Pant free his arms. Lucknow's bowler were excellent in the death overs.
Delhi could not counterpunch in the middle overs. Prithvi Shaw was on the attack from the word go. His valiant knock also gave not much but enough time for Warner to get familiar with the conditions from the other end. David Warner though could not make the most of it, as his arch-nemesis Ravi Bishnoi got the better of him for the third time in the Indian T20 League. Rovman Powell followed suit. Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan kept the runs ticking by picking up singles, but in the final 5 over, Pant picked up the pace of his innings and smacked 18 runs in the 16th over. The pair though could not go all-out in the final two overs and hence were left with a below par first innings score on this wicket.
Lucknow gave away only 13 runs in the final two overs. They have restricted Delhi to 149 and will be very satisfied as they head towards the pavilion. Delhi would be really gutted with their approach after a solid start.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Rishabh Pant drags it towards long on and settles for only a single. Delhi end with 149/3.
19.5 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length, around off. Sarfaraz Khan looks to play it across the line. It takes the top edge and hits his helmet. The ball rolls to the off side and the batters cross ends.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper, angling in from off. Sarfaraz Khan looks to pull but he misses. The umpire calls it wide for height.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker, wide outside off. Pant digs it out towards short third man and manages only a run yet again. This is brilliant bowling from Holder.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Sarfaraz Khan squeezes it out towards deep mid-wicket and gives the strike back to Rishabh Pant.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss, on off. Pant shuffles across and mistimes his heave towards the deep mid-wicket fielder for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Sarfaraz Khan flicks it towards deep square leg and manages only a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, outside off. Rishabh Pant drags it back to the bowler. This is excellent bowling from Avesh Khan against his former captain in the Indian T20 League. Just 6 runs off it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Nails his yorker this time! A yorker, just outside off. Pant looks to play the helicopter shot this time but fails to get any blade on it yet again.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A full ball, wide outside off. Rishabh Pant fails to make any connection as he looks to drive.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! A full toss, around middle. Pant sits back and whips it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. A half-helicopter shot from Pant!
18.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Sarfaraz Khan drags it towards long on for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Pant slices it to deep point for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! A slower bumper, around off. Pant looks to heave it away but it goes off the top edge, just over the short third man fielder for a single. Good over from Holder, just 5 runs off it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) An off-pace delivery, full and on middle. Sarfaraz Khan chips it towards long on for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Sarfaraz Khan flicks it through the square leg region and collects a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, angled down leg. Sarfaraz Khan fails to flick it away. The ball goes to the keeper off his pads.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! A full ball, outside off. Pant looks to slog hard but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards deep point fielder, on the bounce. A single taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A full ball, outside off. Sarfaraz Khan looks to play the reverse-sweep but he misses and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls to the off side for a leg bye. A stifled appeal for LBW from Holder but the impact was surely outside off.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Sarfaraz Khan looks to heave it across the line. It takes the toe end of the bat and goes just over the bowler for a single. 13 runs off the over!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A slower ball, into the surface, outside off. Sarfaraz Khan miscues his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, just outside off. Rishabh Pant drags it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper, around off. Sarfaraz Khan mistimes his pull shot towards the long on fielder for a single.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! A low full toss, around off. Sarfaraz Khan lifts it over the extra cover fielder and bags another boundary.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Delhi won't mind this at all! A very full ball, outside off. Khan looks to slog hard but it goes off the thick outside edge, over the short third man fielder for a boundary.
Avesh Khan (1-0-13-0) comes back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Pant seems to have found his mojo now! These are ominous signs for Lucknow! Tye looks for a wide yorker, outside off but he misses his mark. It turns out to be a full ball. Pant smokes it way over the long off fence for a maximum.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A very full ball, outside off. Pant reaches out but fails to make any connection.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper, angling across the batter, from outside off. Rishabh Pant lets it be. The leg umpire signals a wide for height.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, a low full toss, outside off. Pant mistimes his stroke towards the cover fielder.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Pant is on the charge now! This is a full ball, outside off. Pant reaches out and tonks it over the long off fence for a maximum.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! A full toss, around off. Pant sits back and whacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, around off. Sarfaraz Khan digs it out towards deep point for a single.
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
