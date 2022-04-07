Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Rishabh Pant looks to be in some pain. He got a knock on his thumb off the throw from the deep. The physio comes in to have a look at it. Well with the wait being extended, the umpire signals for a strategic break. Even though a little too late, the Delhi spinners have taken two quick wickets. They will hope to pick wickets at regular intervals to not let the game slip away. Lucknow, on the flip side, have ample wickets in hand.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock slices it towards deep backward point. David Warner there, fails to grab the ball cleanly and the batters take two runs in total.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around leg. Deepak Hooda tickles it towards fine leg and takes a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock drives it to deep cover for one run.
13.1 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! A beamer from Nortje, around off. Quinton de Kock looks to sway away from the line of the ball but gets a bit late to do so. The ball takes the thick outside edge and flies over the third man fence for a biggie. No Ball called for height and a Free Hit to follow.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played and excellent effort in the deep from Prithvi Shaw to save a couple of runs for his side. On a length, around middle. Hooda scoops it through the fine leg region. Shaw moves quickly to his right from deep backward square leg, puts in a dive to stop the ball.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length, outside off. Deepak Hooda cuts it behind square on the off side and comes back for the second run. Hooda gets off the mark.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Deepak Hooda works it to mid-wicket.
Deepak Hooda is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Yadav's combine to get rid of Evin Lewis and this is a huge wicket in the context of this game. A quicker ball from Lalit, on a length and going on with the arm, from middle. Lewis rocks back and looks to pull hard. The ball takes the top edge and goes high up in the air towards the mid-wicket region. Kuldeep Yadav there, settles under it and takes it with ease. Lucknow lose their second wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Lewis punches it to the cover fielder.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Evin Lewis turns it to the left of the bowler. Lalit dives there and stops it.
11.6 overs (1 Run) An overpitched ball, around off. Evin Lewis drives it down to long off and settles for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Quinton de Kock cuts it towards backward point and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR QDK! This is tossed up, around middle. Quinton de Kock makes room on the off side and lofts it over the extra cover fielder. Two bounces and over the ropes. A terrific innings so far from the southpaw!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Quinton de Kock blocks it towards cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Evin Lewis defends it to the off side and takes a quick single. Excellent running!
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and turning away from outside off. Evin Lewis looks to cut but he gets an under-edge onto the deck and towards the slip fielder.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Full, on middle and leg. Evin Lewis pushes it to mid on for a quick single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Evin Lewis keeps it out.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! TWO LEG BYES! A flatter ball, going on with the angle from middle. Evin Lewis misses his sweep and gets hit on his pad. Delhi appeal but the umpire says no. Rishabh Pant opts for a review but the Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that the ball would have missed the leg stump. Delhi lose both their reviews now.
Review! With one second on the timer. Rishabh Pant takes a review for lbw. The original decision is not out. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows the ball is missing the wickets. Delhi lose their second review and now have 0 left in the bank. Will this come back and bite them?
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around middle. Evin Lewis keeps it out watchfully.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, shorter in length, around leg. Quinton de Kock mistimes his pull shot towards the deep square leg fielder for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Evin Lewis punches it to long off for a single.
