14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This boundary surely spoils the over for Ravi Bishnoi. Full length, outside off. Rishabh Pant drives it through covers for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Flighted and full, outside off. Sarfaraz Khan pushes it to backward point and gets across for a quick single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Rishabh Pant drives it gently to covers for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Khan tucks it to mid-wicket for one run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Rishabh Pant stays back and drives it through covers for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and on leg. Sarfaraz Khan flicks it through mid-wicket for one. Sarfaraz Khan wanted the second run but Pant was quick to deny the same.
Ravi Bishnoi to bowl out.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A slow, full-length delivery, outside off. Rishabh Pant tries to chase it but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Sarfaraz Khan works it to fine leg for a single..
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Pant cuts it to point and scampers across for a quick single. Andrew Tye fails to gather the throw at the bowler's end, if he would've gathered it cleanly and whipped the bails off, Pant was a goner.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, at 115 clicks. Sarfaraz Khan waits for it and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tye bangs it short this time, around off. Sarfaraz Khan tries to play the upper cut but gets beaten by the bounce this time.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Khan pushes it gently back to the bowler. Tye gets down quickly and gets a hand on it, which stops the ball gradually.
Strategic break! Lucknow has done really well to pull things back in their favor after conceding 52 runs in the first 6 overs. The spinners are keeping Delhi's batters in check and haven't given away any freebies so far. Delhi's skipper, Rishabh Pant hasn't timed the ball well till now but he will need to make sure that he bats deep and takes his side to a competitive total along with the exciting, young batter in Sarfaraz Khan. Bowling change from Lucknow, as Andrew Tye comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Khan flicks it towards mid on for a single. Both the batters making sure to keep the runs ticking. Although this won't really hurt Lucknow.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Full, on the pads, Sarfaraz Khan flicks it through square leg for two runs. This is really good running.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off. Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Khan pushes it down the ground for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Rishabh Pant slashes hard at it. The ball flies to the short third man off the outer half. They take one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Khan flicks it to square leg for a single.
Krunal Pandya comes back to bowl. 5 runs came off his first over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Double hit by Pant! Brilliant over by Krishnappa Gowtham. He provides his side with a crucial maiden over. A rare sight in the Indian T20 League. The dot balls just keep creeping up. Quicker, full and on the stumps. Rishabh Pant gets an inside edge, as the ball bounces in front of the stumps. He then hits it to the leg side, to stop the ball from disturbing the stumps.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Five ball on the trots! Full, outside off. Rishabh Pant eases it back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on outside off. Rishabh Pant prods and blocks it to square leg off the inner half. Quinton de Kock is quick to collect the ball.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and outside off. Rishabh Pant leans in and drives it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Darted onto the stumps. Rishabh Pant gets his blade down in time to block it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant attempts for the cut shot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! It is full and on off. Sarfaraz Khan reverse-sweeps it towards short third man. Andrew Tye puts in a dive to his left at short third man but only manages to get a hand on it. The ball races away to the fence at third man.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, wide outside off, Sarfaraz Khan drives it to the right of sweeper cover. The batters take two runs.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Quick and full, on off. Sarfaraz Khan defends it out solidly.
Sarfaraz Khan walks out to bat now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravi Bishnoi punches his arm in the air with a loud yell. He sends back a power hitter on a timid score. Rovman Powell perishes under pressure. It is a googly, full and outside off. Rovman Powell gets low and tries to heave it away but misses it completely. The ball goes through to destroy the off pole. Lucknow right on top at the moment.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, down leg. Rovman Powell looks to leave it alone and gets struck on the pads but outside leg.
10.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and down leg. Pant gets it to square leg off the pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.
