Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.2 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, going on with the arm and cramping the batter for room. KL Rahul pushes it towards long on and settles for a run.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. QDK eases it to long off for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, around middle. Quinton de Kock drives it to the left of the bowler. Shardul Thakur fails to stop it. David Warner at mid on, moves quickly to his right and dives to stop the ball. A single taken.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. Quinton de Kock drives it to the cover fielder.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. KL Rahul punches it through the point region and takes a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. KL Rahul looks to defend but the ball sneaks through his bat and pad.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Fuller in length, angling in from middle. KL Rahul gets forward and flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Thakur starts with a good-length ball, around off. Quinton de Kock taps it to the off side and rotates the strike.
1.6 overs (0 Run) KL Rahul makes room on the off side and Lalit Yadav follows him with a flatter ball. Rahul punches it to the cover fielder. Good start from Yadav, just 3 runs off his first over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Quinton de Kock tucks it to the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Sloppy from Shardul Thakur and he concedes a single. Tossed up, outside off. KL Rahul drives it towards mid off where Thakur fumbles and the batters steal a run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. QDK drives it to long off for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Quinton de Kock makes room and punches it to the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
0.6 over (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. QDK steers it towards third man and settles for a run. 5 runs off the first over!
Lalit Yadav to share the new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! A wayward ball, angling down leg. Quinton de Kock misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
0.5 over (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. KL Rahul guides it towards third man. The batters cross ends.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. KL Rahul prods and drives it to the mid off fielder.
0.3 over (1 Run) On a length, just outside off. Quinton de Kock taps it wide of the backward point fielder and he too gets off the mark with a single now.
0.2 over (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul cuts it towards the deep point fielder and gets off the mark with a run. Lucknow is up and running!
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off. KL Rahul defends it to the off side.
