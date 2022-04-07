Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Prithvi Shaw is in for a chat. He says, he is not exactly happy with his performance but mentions the process has been really good for him and he is able to strike the ball really well. Adds, Ponting is like the boss of the side, he sets up a target for each player. Adds, he always shares his experiences of his playing days and says the youngsters are learning a lot with his help. Adds, in the last two games, they lost too many wickets inside the Powerplay and they would hope to improve in that sector. Praises the bowlers for their exceptional effort and also speaks positively about the lower middle-order putting the foot on the gas.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they would have bowled first. Adds that they have three changes to their side. Tells that David Warner brings a lot of experience to the side and they are very excited.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says they will bowl first. Says he can't really think of a reason for bowling first. It is a fresh wicket. He hopes they can apply some pressure. Mentions, Manish Pandey misses out and Krishnappa Gowtham comes in. Adds, it is just the beginning of the season and everyone is pumped to make an impact on the field.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (In for Tim Seifert), Sarfaraz Khan (In for Mandeep Singh), Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje (In for Khaleel Ahmed).
Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham (In for Manish Pandey), Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
TOSS - Lucknow has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is near the pitch. He says that the wicket looks pretty good with some grass present evenly. The spinners will look to bowl very straight lines around off and outside off. The first innings average score should be somewhere around 180. Both batters and bowlers will have a good outing.
Lucknow seems to have some great batting depth, with the top-order and middle-order able to be more expansive in their batting. Their batting depth is just incredible. While Delhi have a great mix of bowlers at their disposal, and would really need their middle-order to hit the ground running. We are heard that Marcus Stoinis could be back in contention to start for Lucknow. Nonetheless, Delhi have Warner and Nortje available for selection as well. Who will gain the bragging rights? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 15 of the Indian T20 League. In this match, Lucknow will clash against Delhi. This is the first encounter amongst the two sides. With momentum on Lucknow's side, it will be interesting to see how Delhi, the experienced campaigners fare against a side that is showing greater ambitions.
... Match Day ...
