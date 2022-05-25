Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The teams finished third and fourth respectively in the league stage and the winner of the clash will go ahead and face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. There were fears of rain affecting Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, but thankfully the match was played in its entirety without any weather interruptions. On Wednesday too, the match is set to go ahead as scheduled.

According to AccuWeather, the skies are set to be 'mostly clear' until 9 pm and 'clear' thereafter.

There are thunderstorms expected till about 4 pm, after which the skies are expected to clear out, allowing the match to be played uninterrupted.

Should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time, then a Super Over could decide the fate of the two teams.

If in the event that a Super Over is also not possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, news agency PTI quoting an IPL briefing note reported on Monday.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," PTI reported quoting the IPL guidelines.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match." If the Super Over is not possible "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added.

While Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Qualifier 2 and the final are slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)