Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have lost two wickets here and would be feeling the heat now as the required rate is already over 10.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Wonderful reflexes from Tim Southee! A length ball, around off. Rahul Tripathi tries to punch it straight past the bowler but instead hits it back to Southee and the ball just sticks in his hands. It came at a good height as well. A much needed wicket as the partnership was blossoming.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length and around off. Tripathi knocks it to cover.
7.6 overs (1 Run) TAP AND RUN! A length ball, on off. Tripathi plays with soft hands to point and calls for a quick single. The keeper, runs across and throws it on the other side but misses. A single to end the over. 17 runs off the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding on the pads. Sharma tickles it to short fine leg for a sharp single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is much bigger from Abhishek Sharma! Tossed up again, comes with the angle, on middle. Sharma kneels and tonks it over long on for a consecutive six.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Much needed biggie! Tossed up, full and in the arc for Sharma. He slog-sweeps it over long on for a maximum.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, this time Tripathi drags it to long on for a run.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Narine drops it short and around off. Tripathi pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off. Sharma chops it to backward point. Good start by Varun Chakaravarthy, just six off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle. Tripathi tucks it through square leg for one more.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Tripathi drops it to point.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A low full toss, on off. Tripathi smashes it straight past the bowler. Tim Southee from long on puts in a dive but to no avail.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off, driven through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Sharma blocks it.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rahul Tripathi dabs it towards backward point. Dot to end the over and brilliant start by Andre Russell, just one run from the over and a wicket!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off. Rahul Tripathi punches it to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant work by Nitish Rana there! A full delivery on middle. Rahul Tripathi flicks it and Rana at short mid-wicket dives to his left and stops it. There is a mix-up but no damage done.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi skips down the track and punches it to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Andre Russell bangs it short on middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi ducks under it and the umpire calls it wide.
Rahul Tripathi walks in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Kane Williamson's struggle in the middle comes to an end! Kane Williamson was struggling to get a run-a-ball and tries to do something fancy but pays the price. A fullish delivery on off and middle. Kane Williamson gets across and looks to scoop it over short fine leg. He misses and the ball shatters the stumps. Kolkata get their first wicket and it is the big man, Andre Russell who gets the breakthrough.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Kane Williamson blocks it out.
