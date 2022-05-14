Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly on the shorter side, around off. Billings punches it to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Billings reverse sweeps it but straight to short third man.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, eased down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller on off. Iyer drives wide of deep extra-cover for a couple.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Billings pushes it to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Iyer works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Sam Billings comes in.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch by Shashank Singh! His second in the over and second wicket for Malik in his first over! It is short and wide outside off. Rahane upper cuts it and hits it quite well. The ball goes in the air towards deep cover-point. Singh runs to his right and takes a brilliant catch diving to his right keeping the ropes in mind. The umpires check whether it is a fair catch or not and it is a very good one as replays confirm it.
Is that a clean catch? It looks like a fair catch from Shashank Singh in the deep and the third umpire confirms with the replay. Ajinkya Rahane has to walk back.
7.5 overs (3 Runs) Good stop by Bhuvneshwar Kumar! A fullish delivery on middle this time. Iyer flicks it through mid on pocket and Kumar chases it. He puts in a dive near the fence and keeps it to three runs.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Iyer and Kolkata will take it! A fullish delivery, around off. Iyer drives away from his body. The ball goes off the thick outside edge and towards the third man fence for a boundary.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Umran Malik strikes in his first over and brings out a big roar! Big wicket this as Rana was looking good out there. Malik goes slightly short angling into middle from 'round the wicket. Rana just half-pulls it aerially and the ball goes in the air towards deep backward square leg. Shashank Singh there runs forward a bit and takes the catch. Kolkata lose their second and Hyderabad have an opening now!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle at 150.4 kph. Rahane flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Malik starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around leg. Rana makes room and steers it towards third man for a single. Malik starts with the pace of around 146 clicks!
Umran Malik is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on off. Rahane goes for a reverse-sweep but ends up hitting it straight to short third man. Rahane is struggling to run here and looks like there is only one way he is going to bat now.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Looks like Rahane has decided to take on the bowling now. A fuller ball on off. In the slot for Rahane and he smashes it over long on for a maximum.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg. Rana works it to deep square leg for a single.
Ajinkya Rahane is not looking fully fit. He is still limping.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Rahane chips it over the extra-cover fielder in the ring for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed quicker again on off. Rahane goes for a big heave across the line. He gets the inside edge onto his pads.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Sundar starts with a fuller one on middle. Rahane plays it back to the bowler.
Ajinkya Rahane was struggling a bit while running across. He might need some assistance. He is ready to continue. Washington Sundar is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rahane works it to deep backward square leg for a single. 17 from the over and Kolkata are 55/1 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rana steers it towards deep backward point for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is turning out to be another good over for Kolkata! 50 up now! A short ball on off. Rana makes room and just opens the face of his blade. The ball goes all the way over the third man fence because of the pace of the ball and Rana is looking in good touch here.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly on the shorter side again, around off. Rahane steers it towards third man for a single.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle and leg. Rahane works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ajinkya Rahane gets into the act now! On a length, on off. Rahane picks the length early and hits it through the line over long on for a maximum.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 78/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.