Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here we go...you are not going to get away with bowling full toss to Andre Russell in the last over! A full toss on middle at a good height and Andre Russell slams it over deep mid-wicket for maximum.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery, around leg. Narine makes room and hits it to deep extra-cover for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A full ball on middle. Andre Russell drills it to long on for a single.
Washington Sundar has one over left, will he bowl the final over? Yes, Sundar will bowl the final one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A good yorker to end the over! It is outside off and Narine fails to dig it out. Just 6 from the over. Top-notch bowing by the senior bowler!
Sunil Narine walks out to the middle.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sam Billings departs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is finally rewarded for some good bowling! It is length ball and outside off. A leg-cutter this and Billings looks to hit it over extra-cover. However, he gets the bottom of his blade and ends up hitting it straight to Kane Williamson at the extra-cover position in the ring. He takes an easy catch and Kolkata lose their sixth.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on leg. Andre Russell whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower ball on a length and wide outside off. Andre Russell looks to cut it but misses.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Perfect yorker, around leg. Andre Russell swings across the line but misses. The ball hits his pads but it is pitching outside leg.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kumar bangs it short and outside off. Andre Russell looks to cut it but misses. The umpire calls it wide. A bit harsh call that.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Almost a yorker, outside off. Andre Russell stays deep in his crease and hits it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle and leg. Billings looks to heave it across the line. He misses and the ball hits his pads. There is a slight appeal by the bowler but it is going down leg. A leg bye taken towards the off side.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Ends his spell with a brilliant yorker! Right in the blockhole and Andre Russell fails to get under it. The ball misses the stumps too and goes back to the keeper.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery on off. Billings charges down the track and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 150 up now and this is a brilliant shot from Billings! A fullish delivery on off. Billings stays deep in his crease and slams it over long off for a maximum.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker and it is around leg. Billings tries to get under it but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball on middle. Andre Russell pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A length ball around leg. Billings looks to sweep it but gets the inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes behind square on the leg side for a single. However, there is a big appeal in the meanwhile for an LBW. The umpire though is not interested. They take a review and the UltraEdge confirms that there is bat involved.
Review taken! Hyderabad take a review for LBW! The players are already walking back to their position because UltraEdge shows a spike on it.
T Natarajan is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is what Andre Russell can do! Kumar misses his length by a small margin. It is a low full toss on leg. Andre Russell hits it hard towards cow corner and gets another boundary. 13 runs from this over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again. slower delivery at 125.6 kph. Billings slams it to long off for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Billings punches it left of sweeper cover for a couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kumar goes wider outside off. It is bit too wide and full. Billings looks to get a bat on it but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Andre Russell digs it out to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Andre Russell goes chasing for it but misses.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Andre Russell starts the over with a boundary! kumar looks for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle and leg. Andre Russell heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Strategic Break! 4 overs remaining and if Russell bats along, Kolkata will look for a score around 180. It is possible as they bat deep. Hyderabad have to keep it tight and try and keep a lid on the run flow. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Andre Russell cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 10 runs from the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Malik goes 'round the wicket and serves a length delivery, around leg. Andre Russell goes for a mighty swing across the line but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Billings looks to hit it towards the off side by making room. However, he gets the inside half of his blade and the ball goes right of the bolwer. A single taken.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another flat bullet from Billings! This is a slot ball, on off. Billings stays deep in his crease and slams it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! Back of a length, outside off. Billings stays still in his crease and slams it over extra-cover for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Malik nails a yorker this time, around leg. Billings makes room and looks to heave it across the line but misses.
