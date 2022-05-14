Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball to end the over and it is a dot ball! Short ball, around off. Sundar makes room and looks to late cut it but misses. 78 needed now from 30 balls!
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Singh works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
Shashank Singh walks out to the middle.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Umesh Yadav strikes and gets the big fish! Aiden Markram is livid with himself and it looks a tough task for Hyderabad from hereon. Yadav changes his length and goes very full, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to drive it away but gets the inside edge. The ball goes onto hit the stumps and it is a disappointing end to a promising innnings from Aiden Markram.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Sundar blocks it off the back foot towards the off side and takes a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Aiden Markram works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is good batting from Aiden Markram! He has suddenly changed the gears! Back of a length, on off. Aiden Markram skips down the track and hammers it over long on for a maximum.
Umesh Yadav to bowl his last over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery outside off. Aiden Markram cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 87 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on middle. Aiden Markram blocks it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Aiden Markram works it towards the leg side.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is another good shot! Dragged down again on off. Aiden Markram goes deep in his crease and slams it over long off for a maximum.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery, around off. Aiden Markram chops it towards point.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! They need more of this! A fuller delivery on off. Aiden Markram gets under it and tonks it over long on for a maximum.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and flatter outside off. Sundar looks to cut but misses. 100 needed now from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads. Aiden Markram works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Sundar pushes it square off the wicket on the off side for a single.
Washington Sundar comes in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one goes down and this time the dangerous, Nicholas Pooran departs! The required rate is over 13 now and Kolkata is right on the top here. A slightly shorter delivery on off and the ball just holds on the surface a bit. Pooran looks to work it away but ends up getting the bottom of the blade and hits it straight to Narine. He takes the catch and Hyderabad are in trouble here!
12.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Aiden Markram goes deep in his crease and works it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off. Pooran works it to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single and 104 needed now from 48 balls! A flatter delivery on off. Pooran pushes it towards the off side and takes a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fuller delivery and down the leg side. Pooran looks to clip it but misses.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a big wicket, Abhishek Sharma was the one who was looking good in the middle but departs now! A fuller delivery on middle and it turns away from him a bit. Abhishek Sharma goes for a big slog-sweep but gets a huge top edge. The ball goes in the air square off the wicket towards the leg side. Sam Billings runs to his right and takes a good catch. Pressure building on Hyderabad!
11.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Aiden Markram hits it hard to long off. The ball falls just short of Andre Russell at long off. He dives in front and manages to keep it to a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On off and flatter. Aiden Markram makes room and hits it straight to the extra-cover fielder in the ring.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! A slightly shorter-length delivery on middle. Abhishek Sharma pulls it left of long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Varun Chakaravarthy goes fuller on off. Aiden Markram drives it to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off. Aiden opens his body and cuts it to deep point. One more and this has been superb from Narine. Just three off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, spinning in again. Markram looks to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge to point. A single. Excellent over from Narine till now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, spinning in. Markram mistimes his punch to cover.
10.2 overs (0 Run) This one turns back in after landing on middle. Markram backs away and punches it to cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and outside off. Markram looks to push but misses.
