Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Russell works it through mid off for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Natarajan serves a yorker, on middle and Russell jams it out back to the bowler.
Andre Russell is the next man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! What has happened there! A huge shout for LBW and the umpire takes a long time before putting his finger up. Rinku Singh though wants to take it upstairs but it is Sam Billings who makes the 'T' signal. It should be Rinku Singh who has to make the signal if he is on the strike and now he has to walk back disappointed. This wicket has taken a while though! Now, coming to the ball! A yorker from Natarajan on middle. Singh misses his flick and gets hit on his front toe. Hyderabad appeal but the umpire takes considerable time before raising his finger. Singh thinks there was bat but it is Billings who reviews instead of Rinku which is not allowed and he has to walk back. Drama!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer but too high and Singh ducks under it. A wide signaled by the umpire.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Fuller and outside off, it is driven to deep cover for a couple.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on middle. Singh pulls it to deep square leg where Jansen runs to his right and dives to save a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, flatter and outside off. Singh looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge and the ball bounces well in front of short third man.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Floated and on off. Blocked out.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Billings put his skate on and drills it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Improvisation! This is full and around off. Sam Billings reverse-sweeps it and hits it wide of deep point for a boundary. Abhishek Sharma could have put in a dive there.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Straight on middle. Sam rocks back and tucks it to square leg.
