Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Kane Williamson drives it back to the bowler. Umesh Yadav tries to catch it but it falls short and deflects from his hands towards mid off. A single taken.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball and pressure building on Kane Williamson! A length delivery, outside off. Kane Williamson looks to get a bat on it but misses.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A very full delivery, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it to covers.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Abhishek Sharma dabs it towards covers for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kane Williamson steers it towards third man for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Just short of Shreyas Iyer this time! Umesh Yadav with a short delivery on off. Kane Williamson pulls it to mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer there makes a good stop as the ball falls short of him.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter on middle. Abhishek Sharma pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Mix-up there but Kane Williamson is safe in the end! A flatter delivery on middle. Abhishek Sharma defends it towards the off side and Kane Williamson looks for a single. Abhishek Sharma though sends him back. The fielder collects it and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Kane Williamson gets back to his crease.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) A fuller ball on middle and leg. Abhishek Sharma makes room and hits it inside-out right of long off for a couple.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and quicker on middle. Kane Williamson pushes it to long on for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Abhishek Sharma works it left of mid on for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Narine is greeted with a boundary! A short ball on middle. Abhishek Sharma stays in his crease and slams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Kane Williamson defends it towards the off side.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Umesh Yadav bangs it short on middle. Kane Williamson gets into the position early and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Ohh..nearly a caught and bowled! A low full toss on middle. Kane Williamson skips down the track and makes a bit of room. He punches it but not off the middle of the blade. The ball goes towards left of Umesh. He gets a hand on it but the ball does not stick.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Abhishek Sharma works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Kane Williamson steers it towards third man for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Umesh Yadav! A good-length delivery, around off. Kane Williamson first thinks of playing at it but then takes his bat away from the line of the ball. The ball goes past his blade to the keeper.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Abhishek Sharma looks to push at it but misses.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another quality shot from this talented youngster! Short and provides the room this time. Abhishek Sharma cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kane Williamson dabs it to backward point for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Just short of Andre Russell at mid on! A length delivery on off. Abhishek Sharma looks to go over the in-field on the on side. He does not get the middle of his blade and the ball goes aerially towards mid on. Andre Russell dives in front to take a catch but the ball falls short. A single taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Abhishek Sharma defends it to mid off.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played and first boundary of the innings! On the shorter side, around off. Abhishek Sharma stays in his crease and just punches it through covers for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Tim Southee.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another dot and just a single from the first over! Umesh Yadav goes fuller on middle. Kane Williamson flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another dot ball! Back of a length, around off. Kane Williamson punches it to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle at 142.7 kph. Kane Williamson blocks it comfortably.
0.3 over (1 Run) On a length and angling away from the batter. Abhishek Sharma steers it towards third man for a single. Hyderabad and Abhishek Sharma are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) On the shorter side again, on off. Abhishek Sharma defends it square on the off side and looks for a single again but no run there.
0.1 over (0 Run) Umesh Yadav starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Sharma blocks it towards cover-point. He looks for a single but Kane Williamson sends him back.
