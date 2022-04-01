Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. End of another top over from Narine.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, Brar looks to defend, this one turns back in. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
Who will bat next? It's Harpreet Brar.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a beauty! Narine has the last laugh! Drags his length back, it lands on middle and spins away. Bawa is beaten all ends up as he looks to defend for the incoming angle but it goes past the outside edge and clips the off pole. Half the side back in the hut now. Punjab are in deep trouble now.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed brilliantly again! This should make Bawa feel a lot better, his first boundary. A half volley outside off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
Shahrukh Khan arrives.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Umesh Yadav comes on and Umesh Yadav strikes! That is a big wicket. Not sure if that was the right shot played by Liam! Yes, it may have been in the slot but the situation was not the right one to bring the big shots out. Livingstone though plays that way only. This is fuller and outside off, seems to be the slower one. Liam Livingstone swings, he does not time it that well and he holes out at long off where Southee takes it near the fence. Kolkata continue to remain on top.
8.5 overs (0 Run) That is beautifully bowled! A slower one and outside off, Liam Livingstone does not pick it, he is early in the drive, gets beaten.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Bawa is doing the right thing by turning the strike over to Liam! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Gets away with the Free Hit! Goes full and wide outside off. Liam swings, that was in the slot, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for just a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Goes very wide now and outside off. Left alone. The siren goes off so it is not a wide but a NO BALL! Free-Hit coming up.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hammered! It went just wide of the diving cover fielder but went very quickly. Outside off, this is hammered past cover and into the fence. A welcome boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Yet another one! On middle, Bawa eases it down to long on for one. He is timing the ball well now.
Strategic break. 8 overs of entertaining cricket and both teams have exchanged punches. Bhanuka Rajapaksa threatened to take the game away with his stunning knock but Kolkata hung in there and picked three wickets in the Powerplay. The scoring rate for Punjab is excellent at this stage but they will need a partnership to navigate them through the middle phase. Umesh Yadav returns for his third over after the break...
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another run! Bawa leans into this one and strokes it down to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is nudged down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) That really held to the surface! Flatter and on off, this one comes slowly off the surface. Liam plays a check-shot and it goes back to the bowler on the bounce.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Liam looks to flick but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Bawa works it down to fine leg and takes one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Just got in! This is slower and on off, Bawa guides it to point and wants a run. He takes off but is sent back. Bawa slips as he turns but dives to get back in safely. Direct hit would have been interesting.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this one turns back in. It is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Change in bowling. It's time for Sunil Narine to show his magic with the ball.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Liam works it through square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Bawa gets off the mark! On off, he guides it past point for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Flatter and on off, sticks to the surface a touch. Bawa looks to push it on the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Bawa pushes it to covers. A confident stroke from him to begin with, it will make him feel good as he got out on a duck in the last game. End of the first 6 and Kolkata are on top despite Punjab scoring 62 runs. As a bowling team, picking three wickets in the Powerplay is always gold.
Raj Bawa will bat at number 5.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Dhawan has to walk back and Southee gets his first. Excellent change from Iyer, got Southee on for the last over of the Powerplay, he did go for a few but now gets the big fish. Rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan goes after it with a big drive but there is extra bounce. It goes off the outside edge and just about carries to Sam Billings who takes a good low catch.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That goes just over! Dhawan steps out, and Southee bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan swings, it goes off the outer half and over point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Just above the mid-section! On middle, shorter, Liam Livingstone looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. It rolls on the off side. A leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! Enough of sighters says Liam. He steps out, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Liam pushes it to mid on. Good from Liam here, taking some time to get his eye in.
