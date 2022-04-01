Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! Kolkata are well and truly on top! They are almost into the tail and Punjab have not even crossed 100. Can they make quick work of the rest of the wickets? Punjab on the other hand, have to hope this pair takes them to a competitive score.
12.6 overs (0 Run) And again. Tim Southee hurls across another clever slower delivery, at 129.1 kph, Harpreet Brar feels for it and is again beaten. Top over from the Kiwi great!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Southee serves an off cutter, around off, Brar pushes at it and misses.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Short in length, around off, angling in, Harpreet Brar leans back inside the crease and plays it very late to guide it towards third man for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Width there outside off, short in length, Odean guides it down to third man for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) The batter has just blocked that from his crease.
Odean Smith walks out to bat! He walks out with just under 8 overs to go. What can he do?
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Southee has two, his 250th T20 wicket and Kolkata continue to roar! Yet another great bowling change from Shreyas. The Kiwi serves it a touch short and around off at 127 kph, Khan hangs on the back foot to pull it over the leg side but gets a big top edge. Nitish Rana settles underneath it and takes the skier safely at mid-wicket. Punjab sink deeper!
Change! Tim Southee comes back into the attack!
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Harpreet Brar finally connects one and connects it well. It's a sweet boundary. Fuller and outside off, Harpreet Brar gets down, fetches it from out there and hammers it all the way over mid-wicket for a flat biggie.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Hit on the pads again, third appeal in a row! The umpire shakes his head and Shreyas Iyer reviews. NOT OUT! Narine delivers it flat and around off, it skids back into the left-hander after landing. Brar plays down the wrong line as he attempts to defend off the front foot. Misses and gets rapped on the pads. The Ball Tracking shows that it's missing the leg stump. Kolkata waste one review.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another inquiry from Narine. Fuller in length and around off, skidding in, Harpreet Brar stretches forward to sweep but misses. He is hit on the pads, Sunil appeals but the impact is outside off.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw but Narine is the only one doing so. Flighted delivery, full and around middle, skidding down, Brar tries to flick but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Strides forward to a full ball again and pushes it to covers.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and outside off, Brar gets on the front foot to defend but is beaten.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, full and on off, Khan also doesn't pick it up. He commits himself forward to defend and does so from the inner half of his bat. The Kolkata spinners are suffocating Punjab here with their accuracy.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, the line is around off, Brar helps it in front of square on the leg side, a slight misfield and they cross.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Again Brar is beaten! Shorter this time, around off and turning away, Harpreet Brar pushes inside the line and misses.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Brar is clueless there. Has no idea which way it will turn. Leans forward to defend but it turns the other way to beat the outside edge.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, full and around off, Brar is on the front foot as he blocks.
