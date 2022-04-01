Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.3 over (1 Run) The length is short and the line is outside off, Mayank stays back and cuts it to deep point for a single. Punjab are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and angling in, Mayank Agarwal works it on the leg side but fails to beat Tim Southee at square leg.
0.1 over (0 Run) Wow, Mayank wastes no time and tries to give himself room by stepping back. Umesh bowls it short and wide outside off, Agarwal flashes and misses. Yadav smiles.
All in readiness now! We're done and dusted with the build-up. The players walk out to the centre. Punjab have a task to put a total on the board that can be defended in the wet conditions later in the evening. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal are the openers. Umesh Yadav, in scintillating form this season, will bowl the first over. Here we go...
Anil Kumble, the head coach of Punjab, comes up for a chat. He says they were very confident in the last game with all the big hitters in and it was just a matter of adapting to the conditions and Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith got them through. States they decided about the playing XI during the auction itself and they have an exciting bunch. Further adds that the overseas players are also joining now and it is a good team. Mentions they are taking one game at a time and it is good to begin with a win and they are looking forward to this game.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (In for Sandeep Sharma), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi (In for Sheldon Jackson), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says they need to start well and assist the conditions and get going once they get their eye in. Mentions they are looking to tick a few boxes and will be looking to execute under pressure. Informs that Kagiso Rabada comes in and Sandeep Sharma sits out.
Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata, says the reason for them bowling is the amount of dew that comes later on. Mentions the character and the attitude matter irrespective of the total they get on the board and they want to give it their all. Adds the players are focused to give their best and it has been really good in the last few games and they are looking forward to this game. Informs that Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson as they want to strengthen their bowling.
Toss - Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle for the all-important toss. Given the trend so far, winning the toss could be half the battle. Iyer flips the coin, Agarwal calls 'Heads' but it has come down as 'Tails'. Kolkata elect to BOWL!
We might just see Kagiso Rabada play his first game for Punjab here tonight. That will really bolster the bowling attack of Punjab. He is warming up at the moment. In fact, the fresh picture shows that the South African speedster has been given his Punjab cap.
Punjab have started their campaign with a dominating win. They flexed their muscles by chasing down a 200-plus target and everyone is talking about the fearless nature of their batting group. Odean Smith has emerged as the new Jamaican giant and Kolkata are going to have their task cut out against him. Under Brendon McCullum's guidance, Kolkata themselves adopt a fearless approach while batting and this clash between two powerhouse batting line-ups will surely make the mercury rise. Stay tuned for more updates...
The start time of the match is not far away, and we welcome you all for the coverage of the clash between Kolkata and Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. So far, all the matches this season in Mumbai, across venues, have been won by the chasing team and that will make the toss very crucial. It's not been easy to bowl in the second innings and both teams would be hoping that the coin falls in their favour. Who will be lucky - Mayank or Shreyas? We will find out soon.
... MATCH DAY ...
