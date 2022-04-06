Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Nitish Rana is the new man in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mumbai strikes at the right time! Murugan Ashwin breaks the partnership! Kolkata lose their third wicket now.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Another googly, shorter ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! A loopy delivery, full, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer gets down on his knee and sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie!
9.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! That was probably pitching outside. A fuller ball, spinning away from the left-hander, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer looks to reverse-sweep this but he misses. The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards third man. The batters steal two leg byes! One of the overthrow.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, down the leg side. Sam Billings sweeps it towards Jasprit Bumrah at short fine leg, who fumbles a bit and allows the batters to take a single.
Drinks! A decent start for Mumbai but Kolkata are doing the repair work brilliantly. Billings is looking in fine form and will hope to continue further. Whichever team controls this middle phase will have a slight edge over their opposition. 105 needed in 66 balls.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length this time, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer tries to drive this, but he fails to get any bat on it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tad shorter, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and looks to push this away but he misses.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up this time, outside off. Sam Billings drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Back of a length, around middle. Sam Billings swivels and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Sam Billings taps it towards backward point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around off. Sam Billings shows the full face of the bat and pushes it towards mid off.
Basil Thampi is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Much straighter now, onto the stumps, shorter ball. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, around middle. Sam Billings sweeps it towards deep square leg. Sam Billings wanted a second run there, but he was sent back by Iyer. Single!
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! A fuller ball, around middle. Sam Billings dances down the pitch, and tonks it high over long on for a biggie!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball now, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer pulls it towards deep sqaure leg and rotates the strike.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, around middle. Sam Billings sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Murugan Ashwin begins with a shortish ball, outside off. Sam Billings looks to cut this, but the ball goes off the under edge onto the deck and over the stumps.
Murugan Ashwin is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter now, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it towards cover.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Another loopy delivery, full, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Sam Billings advances down the pitch and knocks it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full, outside off. Sam Billings looks to reverse-sweeps it, but he misse.s
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish again, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer drives it towards cover for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer defends it out.
Sam Billings is the new man in. Also, Tilak Varma to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Daniel Sams strikes now! This is a big, big wicket! Shreyas Iyer departs for a timid score. A shorter ball, around middle. Shreyas Iyer swivels and pulls it, but he was a little late on his shot. The ball goes towards deep square leg where Tilak Varma grabs it safely.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer punches it towards cover for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer drives it towards cover.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! A shorter ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to pull this, but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
