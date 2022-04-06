Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Yadav tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Kishan paddles it to deep backward square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Yadav drives it to the right of cover where the fielder makes a half-stop and allows a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav pushes it straight to covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on middle. Kishan hits it in front of square leg for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, flatter and comes with the angle, around off. Yadav pushes it through covers for a single. 50 up for Mumbai!
Time-Out! Kolkata have been brilliant with the ball so far. They got rid of Rohit Sharma early and sent back Dewald Brevis as well, who was looking quite dangerous. Ishan Kishan has still not found his groove, but he will want to stick around with Suryakumar Yadav and put a big partnership.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kishan keeps it out to covers.
8.5 overs (0 Run) The pressure is building on Kishan here! Around off. Blocked out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Yadav works it to long on for one.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on the pads. Yadav whips it to wide of long on and will come back for the second run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, around off. Yadav chops it to point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short, slower and outside off. Yadav dabs it to backward point but fails to get it past the fielder there.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to long off and Yadav is off the mark with a single.
Suryakumar Yadav comes to the crese now.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPING! Good comeback from Varun Chakaravarthy after going for a six! A flighted ball, outside off, this one keeps low. Brevis goes for the slog-sweep but misses it completely. The keeper collects the ball and whips the bails off. Sam Billings was confident with the appeal and the replay shows Brevis dragged his back foot out and failed to come back inside the line. An easy decision for the third umpire and smart work from Sam Billings behind the stumps. Dewald Brevis's quick cameo comes to an end.
Stumping chance! The replays roll in and confirm that Dewald Brevis fails to get his back foot in the crease on time!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter again around middle. Brevis makes room and punches it to cover. No run there.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and outside off, on the shorter side. Brevis looks to cut it but misses.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Brevis slaps it hard but straight to cover.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brevis has a license to take on everyone here! Fuller and around off, a bit of flight and was the googly. Brevis flicks it with the turn and all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Varun Chakaravarthy comes to bowl.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Dewald makes room and punches it to long on to end the over with a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, outside off. Kishan reaches to it and hits it to covers. Nice stop there.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Kishan smashes it back to the bowler. Narine does well to get a hand on it and stop the batters from stealing a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angles a full ball from round the wicket. Kishan drills it to long off for a single.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mumbai ending the Powerplay on a high! Not conventional but they will take it. A beautifully targeted short ball, on middle. Brevis looks to pull but gets a top edge and it goes all the way behind the keeper for a maximum. Mumbai are 35 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle, this one nips back in. Kishan gets cramped for the room and chops it to short third man for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled! This is on a length and outside off. Kishan flat bats it past the bowler and wide of mid on for a boundary. Much needed.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is short and across, outside off, extra pace and bounce there. Kishan has a feel for it and misses.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. A flick of the wrists from Brevis to deep square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and angling around off. Brevis punches it to covers.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Mumbai Indians are 54/2. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.