Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says it was extraordinary from Cummins. Adds he cannot believe it, he was getting bowled out in the nets yesterday but just couldn't believe the way he was hitting. He was sitting in the dugout and was seeing the ball fly everywhere. Informs the message was Venkatesh Iyer was playing the anchor role and he was just saying to time the ball well. Tells the top four need to take responsibility and he feels like they haven't yet played their best cricket. Informs in the powerplay, the pitch was the same and even when he was batting, it was the same but after then, it become easy.
Time for the presentation...
Venkatesh Iyer is up for a chat. He says that the pitch looked tricky to everyone except Cummins, and he feels good to stick around till the end. Mentions that it is important to hang in there, once he saw wickets falling he wanted to play an anchor role, but he knew there were some big hitters in their batting order.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that he never expected Cummins to come in and play like that, but the pitch got better and better. Overall a good pitch for cricket. Says that they had not started well with the bat, but to get over 70 runs in the last 5 was good. Mentions that they had runs on the board and they also took five-wicket and they had the game, but it is going to be tough to digest. Concludes by saying that they have been in this position before, but they do not want to be anymore.
It will be really hard for Mumbai to digest it, really really hard. They were in the game for most of the parts. Dominating the powerplay and controlling the middle phase as well. All the bowlers were decent as well but one man took the game away from their hand in a flash. All the good work goes away when you get toiling like this and Mumbai will be disappointed right now. They have now lost their game in a row, and they will have to wait some more to open their account in this tournament.
One of the craziest knocks you will see in Indian T20 League. The pitch might be sticky, pacey, or bouncy for others but not for Pat Cummins today. He was hitting the ball all over the park for fun. Kolkata were in the game despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Venkatesh Iyer played a superb anchoring role for his team and once, Andre Russell fell, it felt like we will have a nail-biter on our hands but Pat Cummins had other ideas. He scored fifty in no time and registered the joint-fastest fifty and guided Kolkata home. Absolutely incredible.
Ridiculous, absolute ridiculous from Pat Cummins - 56 off 15 balls - 4 fours and 6 sixes. It is fair to say, this guy is at the peak of his career, be it bowling, batting, or even captaincy. First game for him in this edition and by the looks of it, he was eagerly waiting to step out to showcase his skills. Joint fastest FIFTY by Pat Cummins in the history of the Indian T20 League. Took the game away from Mumbai in a blink of an eye.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pat Cummins finishes off in style. A full ball, on middle. Cummins hammers it straight down the ground for a biggie. 35 runs off the over and Kolkata win by 5 wickets.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Pat Cummins! Take a bow, Pat Cummins! A shorter ball, around middle. Pat Cummins pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Pat Cummins equals the record of the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament!
15.5 overs (3 Runs) No ball! What an effort by Suryakumar Yadav, but it's a no ball! It's all happening here! A full toss, outside off. Pat Cummins smashes it towards long off. Suryakumar Yadav there, catches it with one hand, he throws the ball back in the air since he is about to cross the boundary ropes, he hops back in, and then grabs it again. But it is a no ball called for height and it will be a Free hit! Two taken!
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! More runs! It's raining boundaries at the moment! Make that 22 runs off 4 balls now! A shorter ball this time, down the leg side. Pat Cummins pulls it over fine leg for a biggie!
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another six! Another fuller ball, around middle. Pat Cummins gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 16 runs off 3 balls so far!
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pat Cummins is on a roll here! Daniel Sams misses his length and serves a low full toss around middle. Pat Cummins smashes towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Pat Cummins is hitting sixes for fun here! A fuller ball, around middle and off. Pat Cummins smokes it over long on for a biggie!
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 162, are 162/5. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.