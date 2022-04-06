Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! Kolkata need 162 runs to grab their third victory of the tournament. But so far the teams batting here first have won the game. Can Mumbai defend this total? We will find out. Stay tuned for the chase!
Suryakumar Yadav is up for a chat. He says it looks like a good score and the pitch looks a bit sticky and feels there are enough runs for the bowlers to defend. Tells that he made some plans with Tilak Varma and it went perfectly for them. Adds that he wanted some time in the middle and he knew that after 15-16 balls, he will find his groove. He confidently says they will win it. Mentions there is not much dew and is excited to go out there again.
Kolkata Knight Riders were on cue from the start. They grabbed an early wicket and gave away just 35 runs in the Powerplay. They kept things quiet up until the 14th over. But then it was all Mumbai from there! They leaked 76 runs in the last 5 overs and let the game skip away from them. Umesh Yadav one again was excellent, he grabbed a wicket and gave away just 25 runs in his spell. It is not going to be an easy chase for Kolkata here!
After being asked to bat first, Mumbai have done a great job. They did not get the best of starts as their openers never found their rhythm. Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart. Dewald Brevis came in and played a fiery cameo but he failed to go on till the end. After losing Ishan Kishan it was Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma who put together 83 runs and guided Mumbai over 130 runs. Kieron Pollard came in and smashed 22 runs in 5 balls, and helped Mumbai reach a total of 161! It's on to the bowlers now!
From 55 for 3 in the 11th over to 161 at the end of the innings, it has been an exceptional recovery from Mumbai! They were struggling at one point but now they have put a fighting total on the board. Kolkata will be a tad disappointed after the start they got.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two sixes in a row! Full ball, outside off. Pollard swings hard again and makes his bat somehow to connect and the ball flies over third man for a maximum. 22 runs off 5 deliveries, Kieron Pollard! Mumbai end at 161 for 4.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! EDGE AND SIX! 150 up for Mumbai! Short of a length, outside off. Pollard looks to pull but gets a leading edge, well over the third man fence.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, slower and around off. Pollard whacks it through square leg and the deep mid-wicket fielder comes across and keeps it down to two.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, way outside off. Pollard swings and misses.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Valuable runs! Cummins misses his line slightly and serves it full and outside off. Pollard shuffles across and connects with all the power he has and hits it to long on for a biggie. No chance for the fielder there.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Another widish yorker, outside off. Pollard digs it out to long off and calls for the second run immediately. The fielder there throws it to Cummins who whips the bails off but the replay shows Varma made his ground with a superb dive. The bat was slightly in the air but down just in time. That is commitment.
Is that a run out? There is a throw at the bowler's end. Tilak Varma dives to make his ground! He is safe.
Kieron Pollard walks out to bat now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A widish yorker, outside off. Yadav looks to smash it over covers but seems to miss it. There was a sound as the ball passed the bat there though. An appeal for a caught behind but nothing from the umpire. Kolkata take the review. UltraEdge shows a big spike and that will be the end of a superb knock from Suryakumar Yadav.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs a short ball, around off. Varma tries to hook it but misses. 9 runs off the over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Varma gets low and looks to ramp it over but played all over it.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! A length ball, slanting outside off. Varma hammers it flat and over mid off for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on middle. Varma misses his pull. Only Sam Billings is appealing for a caught behind. Nothing there.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and angling on leg. Yadav squeezes it out behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A grand welcome for Suryakumar Yadav! Fifty for him, what a player for Mumbai! Short of a length and outside off. Yadav ramps it and clears short third man for a boundary.
Andre Russell comes into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Shorter, quicker this time, outside off. Yadav looks to sweep it but misses. The keeper fumbles and the batters will get a leg bye, might have brushed the pads on its way.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing from Yadav, Exclusive! Short and outside off, slower as well. Yadav had all the time to cut this and hits it past the point fielder for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, floated and outside off. Varma mistimes his heave to deep mid-wicket and the fielder there collects on a bounce. A single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Narine stays away from the arc and serves it wide outside off. Yadav bottom edges it to short third man for a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The sound it made off the blade! It came right off the middle of the bat! Tossed up, on off. Yadav slog-sweeps it high over cow corner for a maximum. How badly Mumbai missed Suryakumar Yadav!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Follows Varma on the leg side with a length ball and Varma works it to long on for a single.
Sunil Narine (3-0-13-0) comes to the bowl his final over.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 17 off the over! Good back-to-back overs for Mumbai! Flighted, on a length and around off. Yadav steps across and paddles it the deep square leg fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and nicely flighted, around off. Tilak pushes it to long off for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, might be the googly. Yadav looks to heave it but miscues it completely to deep square leg. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off, this is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clears the infield! Full ball, angling outside off. Varma makes room and goes over covers and bags a boundary. The stand between these two crosses the 50 mark now.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Perfect start for Mumbai! Tossed up, full and on off. Varma gets low and slog-sweeps it over cow corner for a biggie.
Varun Chakaravarthy (3-0-15-1) comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, slower again. Varma flat bats it to long on for a single. 13 coming off the over, just what Mumbai wanted.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Touch fuller and around off. Varma goes deep in the crease and muscles it well wide of mid off for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Yadav rocks back and clears his front foot but mistimes his whip to deep square leg. A single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the length hard, around off, with lack of pace there, it is pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Varma swings hard and misses.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Improvisation and Mumbai need that at the moment! This is full and way outside off. Varma shuffles across and paddles it brilliantly to hit it all the way over fine leg for a biggie.
