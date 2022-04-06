Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On a length and down the leg side. Iyer makes room for himself and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, on a length and on middle. Russell is early as he pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Russell won't mind it how it comes, he just wants to clear the fence. Short of a length and on middle. Russell looks to pull but gets a top edge, over the keeper for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on middle. Iyer taps it to cover for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on! He went for two runs in his first over!
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Russell is off the mark in style! Tossed up, full and on middle. Russell gets low and powers it straight down the ground for a biggie.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Russell looks to heave it but miscues it completely, back to Ashwin.
Andre Russell comes to the crease now.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! This is short and on middle but on the slower side. Rana sees a short ball and thinks of clearing it away but does not create enough power. Hits it to deep mid-wicket where Sams takes an easy catch.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Rana leans and keeps it out.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off, was the googly. Iyer skips down and guides it to deep point for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, on middle. Rana pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Brevis puts in a forward dive and collects it on a bounce. A single.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and outside off. Rana upper-cuts it well over third man for a biggie. Hits to the shorter side and clears it easily.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rana looks to ramp it away but misses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Iyer drives it hard and to covers where the fielder half-stops it but does well to slow the pace of the ball and the fielder in the deep will cut it off. Two runs taken.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! A full ball, angling on middle. Iyer looks to heave it but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a boundary.
