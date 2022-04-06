Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, fuller delivery, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav clears his front foot and swipes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Tilak Varma swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Much straighter this time, shorter ball, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards long on for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Quicker, flatter, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav lifts it over cover. Two taken!
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to sweep this, but he misses and gets rapped on the pads.
Sunil Narine is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another fuller length delivery, around off. Suryakumar Yadav drives uppishly past the bowler, towards mid off for a single. Dar was going down with his momentum so was a hard one to catch it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, outside off. Tilak Varma pushes it towards mid off and takes a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav punches it towards cover for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller ball again, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Tilak Varma drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Tilak Varma looks to flick this but he misses.
Drinks! It is high time for Mumbai to change the gears now. Yadav is just finding his groove at the moment while Varma needs to help him and release some pressure. So far, it's all good for Kolkata and they would like to end the innings in the same way. Also, Rasikh Dar is back on.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot by Suryakumar Yadav! Umesh Yadav drops it short again, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav hops and upper cuts it over third man for a biggie! Good over for Mumbai!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A slower ball, short in length, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav waits for it and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, darting it on the pads. Tilak Varma flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) In the air.....and SAFE! Oh, dear! Kolkata have missed a golden opportunity there! A shorter ball, around middle. Tilak Varma pulls, but he gets a top edge high just behind the stumps. Sam Billings runs forward for the catch, but he leaves it for Ajinkya Rahane who runs from point to grab the ball. That has to be the keeper's catch there! Nothing wrong from Billings, Rahane called for it but misjudged it completely.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Tilak Varma taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, spinning in, on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav clears his front foot and tries to pull this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Tilak Varma pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around the pads. Tilak Varma tucks it towards square leg and they take two runs. But, Tilak Varma has taken one short run. Single!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, outside off, quicker as well. Tilak Varma cuts it towards point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, around middle. Tilak Varma leans and blocks it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards long on for a single.
Tilak Varma comes in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ishan Kishan's struggle at the crease ends! This over has just got a lot better for Pat Cummins! He grabs his first wicket of the match. Mumbai are three down now. A shorter ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan pulls this, but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat toward Shreyas Iyer at mid-wicket who pouches it safely.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav chips it over for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards point. No run there!
10.3 overs (0 Run) And again! Good bowling by Pat Cummins! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav once again tries to cut this but he fails to get any bat on it.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter ball now, width on offer. Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut this away but he misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it back to the bowler.
