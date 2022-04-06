Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, this is hit to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DROPPED! Short of a length and angling down the leg side. Shreyas looks to pull but manages some gloves on it. The ball flies past the keeper, Kishan who dives to his left but it was just out of his reach. A boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off. Shreyas on his toes, drops it to covers.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Shreyas hops and blocks it.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark! A length ball, straight on the pads. Shreyas helps it away past short fine leg for a boundary.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata, comes to bat at number 3.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The pressure was building on Kolkata and something was bound to happen! Short and on middle. Rahane looks to pull but gets a top edge, in the air and to deep square leg where Daniel Sams reverse cups it.
Tymal Mills comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Just two runs off the over! Touch fuller and outside off. Rahane opens the face of the bat and guides it softly to third man for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Bumrah keeps it tight around off and on a length. Rahane steps down and looks to work it away but misses.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling around off. Rahane steps across and defends it out.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Iyer dabs it late to third man for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and much away from the batter. Iyer looks to drive and misses. Good start by Bumrah.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, angling across. Iyer looks to defend on the back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Iyer pushes it gently to mid off for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer cuts it to point where Brevis dives to his right and stops it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) This one jags back in, length and on middle. Iyer gets cramped for the room and keeps it out on the deck.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! On a length and just outside off, straightens off the deck. Iyer looks to defend but misses.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase! A length ball, on middle. Iyer shuffles and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer looks to drive but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Iyer jams it out to covers and scampers across for a quick single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, this is hit to third man for a run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but there was a thick inside edge! A length ball, slanting around middle from around the wicket. Rahane looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Rahane steers it to deep backward point and will easily get a couple.
1.2 overs (1 Run) In the air and just short! A length ball, around middle. Iyer mistimes his pull to deep square leg where Brevis puts in a dive forward to catch it but the ball falls just short of him. A single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Daniel Sams it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) A length ball, angling on the pads. Iyer misses his tuck and gets hit on the pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fullish and on off, pushed to covers.
0.4 over (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Rahane looks to work on the leg side but closes the face of the bat too early and gets a leading edge, aerially and to third man for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Iyer pushes off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. There was a direct-hit at the bowler's end but Iyer was well in.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Rahane tucks it to square leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off and nips back in. Rahane looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but it was too high.
