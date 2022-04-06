Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set for the action. The players of Kolkata are out in the middle. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to open for Mumbai. 50% crowd allowed from now on so, it almost feels like a full capacity here at Pune.
Pat Cummins is down for a chat. He says he is feeling good and he had a good time resting as well. Adds that he is happy whenever the skipper asks him to bowl. Tells he has played along for many years and you tend to know the opposition after so many years. On Shreyas Iyer, he says he has played alongside him for many years and he is ready to help him.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they were looking to bat first, and they are not looking at what happened in the last two games, they are just looking forward to winning games. Mentions that they have done well in patches but if they have to win, they have to perform as a team. Informs that they have two changes, Suryakumar Yadav comes in for Anmolpreet Singh and Dewald Brevis makes his debut. He replaces Tim David.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata, says they will bowl first. Adds that they have been comfortable chasing the total and they are just keeping the winning mindset and admits that all the teams are equally strong. Informs there are two changes - Cummins and Rasikh replace Southee and Mavi. He says Southee was very supportive and they had a good conversation about the team change
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav (In for Anmolpreet Singh), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (In for Tim David), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins (In for Tim Southee), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rasikh Dar (In for Shivam Mavi).
TOSS - Kolkata have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Live visuals see Dewald Brevis getting his debut cap. He is all set to make his debut for Mumbai.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta says it is a fresh pitch. Adds as compared to other venues, the pace and bounce is a lot quicker. Tells there is a lot of live grass and it sounds firm. Mentions the team batting first has won both the games.
Kolkata are coming into this game after an exceptional win. They will be hoping to carry on the same way. Their main weapon so far has been Umesh Yadav and Mumbai will have to think of ways to tackle him. We have an exciting battle ahead of us. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
We have all witnessed in the past few years that Mumbai do start slowly. But they have already lost two of their games and will be hoping they can turn things quickly before it gets too late. They will be hoping that Suryakumar Yadav returns to the playing XI today and solve their batting woes.
Hello and welcome folks to match number 14, where Kolkata will be taking on Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune. Both teams are currently at different ends in the points table. Mumbai are languishing in the bottom half after back-to-back defeats. They will be desperate to open their account in the tournament. While Kolkata are currently at the top half of the table with 4 points by their side. Kolkata will be riding high on confidence and will want to carry on with their winning momentum.
... MATCH DAY ...
